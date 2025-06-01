What's the story

A powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) is on its way to Earth, with both NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) models predicting an impact today.

The CME is expected to trigger a severe (G4-class) geomagnetic storm, which could result in spectacular auroras across much of Europe and several US states.

This could be one of the biggest space weather events of Solar Cycle 25 if it reaches its predicted intensity.