What's the story

A year ago, NASA met with officials from around 30 US government agencies to discuss a possible threat from the Sun.

The first Space Weather Tabletop Exercise was focused on preparing for a geomagnetic storm, a worldwide disturbance of Earth's magnetic field due to solar eruptions.

Although hypothetical then, this simulation came true when Earth witnessed its first G5 or "severe" geomagnetic storm in over two decades on May 10, 2024.