What's the story

In an unprecedented move, Banijay Asia is launching India's first-ever space reality show, Race to Space, in partnership with the Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA).

The unique program offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a non-celebrity Indian citizen to embark on an actual mission to space.

Following the global buzz around Blue Origin's all-female space flight, this project further emphasizes the growing movement to make space exploration more inclusive.