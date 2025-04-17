First reality show to send an Indian citizen to space
What's the story
In an unprecedented move, Banijay Asia is launching India's first-ever space reality show, Race to Space, in partnership with the Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA).
The unique program offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a non-celebrity Indian citizen to embark on an actual mission to space.
Following the global buzz around Blue Origin's all-female space flight, this project further emphasizes the growing movement to make space exploration more inclusive.
Show format
'Race to Space' will be an exhilarating mix of competition
Race to Space will have contestants from all over India fighting for a spot on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, as per a media statement.
The winner will be among those privileged civilians who have had the opportunity to experience the magic of space travel.
The partnership between Banijay Asia and SERA hopes to democratize space travel. This will inspire millions of Indians to dream big and pursue new frontiers in space exploration.
Preparation
Participants will face intense challenges
The participants of Race to Space will undergo a series of grueling challenges that will test their physical, mental, and emotional endurance. This will prepare them for the rigors of space travel.
Along the way, they will also be mentored and guided by experts in space exploration.
Recently, Katy Perry became the first pop singer to go to space, joining five other celebrity women on a suborbital trip aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.