What's the story

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reacted to veteran actor Jaya Bachchan's criticism of the title of his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

During a recent press interaction in Mumbai, the actor initially said only a fool would criticize socially relevant films like Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Earlier, in an interview with India TV, Bachchan had said she disapproved of the film's title and added, "I would never go to watch a film with such a name."