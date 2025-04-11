Akshay Kumar reacts to Jaya Bachchan's 'Toilet' jibe
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reacted to veteran actor Jaya Bachchan's criticism of the title of his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
During a recent press interaction in Mumbai, the actor initially said only a fool would criticize socially relevant films like Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Earlier, in an interview with India TV, Bachchan had said she disapproved of the film's title and added, "I would never go to watch a film with such a name."
Film criticism
'If she has said it, then it must be right'
When asked about the criticism he faces for making socially relevant films, Kumar initially dismissed the notion.
He said, "I don't think anyone has criticized my films, koi bewakoof hi hoga jo criticize karega (only a fool would criticize my films)."
However, when informed about Bachchan's disapproval, he respectfully responded, "If she has said it, then it must be right," acknowledging her opinion without further argument.
Social impact
Kumar's commitment to social change through cinema
Kumar further emphasized his commitment to creating films that spark social change. He cited titles like Padman, Airlift, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Kesari, saying he puts his heart into such projects.
Highlighting their impact, he noted that Toilet was aimed at promoting sanitation and is still screened in villages by the government.
Similarly, Padman aimed to normalize conversations around menstrual health. "These films are meant to touch people's consciousness," he explained.