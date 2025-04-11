What's the story

Iranian directors Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha have received a 14-month suspended jail sentence from an Iranian court.

The sentence comes from their film My Favorite Cake, which was declared "obscene" and "offensive to public morality."

The rom-com, launched at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival, narrates the story of a 70-year-old woman named Mahin who decides to revive her love life and appears unveiled in the film.