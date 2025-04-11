Iranian court punishes 'My Favorite Cake' team over unveiled woman
What's the story
Iranian directors Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha have received a 14-month suspended jail sentence from an Iranian court.
The sentence comes from their film My Favorite Cake, which was declared "obscene" and "offensive to public morality."
The rom-com, launched at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival, narrates the story of a 70-year-old woman named Mahin who decides to revive her love life and appears unveiled in the film.
Legal troubles
Directors faced travel bans and interrogation
Moghaddam and Sanaeeha faced months of interrogation and constant travel bans over the last two years, which also stopped them from attending the Berlin Film Festival.
They were also accused of "propaganda against the regime" and other charges that the film was screened "unlawfully" without the Iranian authorities' permits for distribution.
Global backing
International support led to a suspended sentence
The pair were sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for five years. A suspended sentence, as defined by Criminal Defense Lawyer, is when a judge sentences you to jail time but suspends all or part of the sentence and might place you on probation.
The verdict came after international support from the global film community.
The Iranian court also convicted My Favorite Cake producer Gholamreza Mousavi to the same sentence, including a fine of 400 million Iranian Rials ($9,400).
Extra penalties
Directors faced additional charges and fines
Along with the suspended sentence, Moghaddam and Sanaeeha were also charged with "spreading lies with the intention of disturbing public opinion," which led to another year of imprisonment, also suspended for five years.
According to The Guardian, the directors were also ordered to have all their equipment confiscated.
The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran commented on the verdict, adding that "artists in Iran endure significant hardships, including censorship, detentions and the threat of legal repercussions."