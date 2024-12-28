Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to Iran's ballistic missile attack, Israel used the THAAD system to intercept a missile launched by Houthi rebels, marking their fifth attack on Israel in just over a week.

The Houthis, who have fired over 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel in the past year, have linked their actions to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Israel retaliated by striking Houthi targets in Yemen, including a power plant and airport infrastructure.

THAAD was deployed in Israel in 2024

Watch: Israel uses THAAD system to intercept Houthi missile

By Snehil Singh 05:11 pm Dec 28, 202405:11 pm

What's the story In a historic first, Israel has used the United States-manufactured Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system to intercept a ballistic missile. The missile was launched by the Houthi rebels, an Iran-backed group based out of Yemen. This marks the first operational use of THAAD in Israel since the US deployed it there in October 2024.

Debut use

THAAD's operational debut in Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the missile's interception. However, they did not clarify if it was intercepted using the American or Israeli system. Security sources have suggested that THAAD successfully engaged with the missile. This deployment of THAAD in Israel was a response to a ballistic missile attack by Iran on October 1, 2024.

System features

THAAD's capabilities and recent Houthi attacks

THAAD is designed to intercept short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase using hit-to-kill technology. This method destroys incoming missiles with kinetic energy instead of explosive warheads. A typical THAAD battery includes six truck-mounted launchers, each capable of carrying up to eight interceptors, and an advanced radar and fire control system.

Twitter Post

Watch the video

Rising tensions

Escalating Houthi attacks and Israel's response

The latest missile launch by the Houthi rebels is their fifth attack on Israel in eight days. The group claimed to have targeted Ben Gurion Airport. In response, Israeli warplanes struck Houthi targets in Yemen, including the Hezyaz power plant and infrastructure at Sanaa International Airport.

Ongoing conflict

Houthi's disruptive actions and link to Gaza conflict

Over the last year, the Houthi rebels have fired over 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel, according to IDF reports. Most of these threats were intercepted or fell short of their targets. The Houthis have also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, hitting over 100 merchant vessels. They have explicitly tied their actions to the ongoing Gaza conflict, which reignited on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel.