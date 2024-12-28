Watch: Israel uses THAAD system to intercept Houthi missile
In a historic first, Israel has used the United States-manufactured Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system to intercept a ballistic missile. The missile was launched by the Houthi rebels, an Iran-backed group based out of Yemen. This marks the first operational use of THAAD in Israel since the US deployed it there in October 2024.
THAAD's operational debut in Israel
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the missile's interception. However, they did not clarify if it was intercepted using the American or Israeli system. Security sources have suggested that THAAD successfully engaged with the missile. This deployment of THAAD in Israel was a response to a ballistic missile attack by Iran on October 1, 2024.
THAAD's capabilities and recent Houthi attacks
THAAD is designed to intercept short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase using hit-to-kill technology. This method destroys incoming missiles with kinetic energy instead of explosive warheads. A typical THAAD battery includes six truck-mounted launchers, each capable of carrying up to eight interceptors, and an advanced radar and fire control system.
Watch the video
Escalating Houthi attacks and Israel's response
The latest missile launch by the Houthi rebels is their fifth attack on Israel in eight days. The group claimed to have targeted Ben Gurion Airport. In response, Israeli warplanes struck Houthi targets in Yemen, including the Hezyaz power plant and infrastructure at Sanaa International Airport.
Houthi's disruptive actions and link to Gaza conflict
Over the last year, the Houthi rebels have fired over 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel, according to IDF reports. Most of these threats were intercepted or fell short of their targets. The Houthis have also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, hitting over 100 merchant vessels. They have explicitly tied their actions to the ongoing Gaza conflict, which reignited on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel.