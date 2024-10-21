Slain Hamas leader Sinwar's wife seen with ₹26L Birkin bag
A video released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has sparked a debate over a luxury handbag allegedly carried by Abu Zamar, wife of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The footage shows Zamar and her family entering a Gaza tunnel just hours before the October 7 attacks last year. The handbag in question is believed to be a Hermes Birkin, valued at $32,000 (approximately ₹26 lakh).
Authenticity of luxury handbag under scrutiny
The authenticity of the bag has been questioned by several. Israeli businesswoman Nicole Reidman suggested the bag is a fake, citing discrepancies in its design. Eran Erfat, an Israeli entrepreneur, also doubted its authenticity, noting the bag's shape doesn't match that of a genuine Birkin. Journalist Yanir Cozin echoed these sentiments, suggesting it might be an imitation.
Stylist believes handbag is authentic
However, stylist Liat Ashroy thinks the bag is authentic, considering Zamar's status and connections. "I'm sure that Sinwar's wife has an authentic bag. If it was someone on the street in Turkey, I would think she bought a fake; but here there's no way she would take a knockoff," Ashroy told Ynetnews. The Birkin is a much sought-after bag owned by billionaires and celebrities including the Kardashians and former US First Lady Melania Trump.
Sinwar's wealth and Zamar's background
Sinwar, who was killed on October 17 in Rafah, had an estimated net worth of between approximately ₹8.4 crore and approximately ₹25.2 crore. He was found with approximately ₹8.4 lakh) in cash and an ID for a United Nations Relief and Works Agency teacher after his death. Zamar married Sinwar in 2011. She hails from an affluent Palestinian family supportive of Hamas and holds a master's degree in religious studies from the Islamic University of Gaza.