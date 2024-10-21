Summarize Simplifying... In short The wife of the late Hamas leader Sinwar, Zamar, was spotted with a ₹26L Birkin bag, sparking debates about its authenticity.

While some, like Israeli businesswoman Nicole Reidman, believe it's a fake due to design discrepancies, stylist Liat Ashroy insists it's genuine given Zamar's status and connections.

Sinwar, who was killed in October, had a net worth of up to ₹25.2 crore, and Zamar comes from a wealthy Palestinian family supportive of Hamas. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The bag is reportedly worth ₹26 lakh

Slain Hamas leader Sinwar's wife seen with ₹26L Birkin bag

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:11 am Oct 21, 202411:11 am

What's the story A video released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has sparked a debate over a luxury handbag allegedly carried by Abu Zamar, wife of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The footage shows Zamar and her family entering a Gaza tunnel just hours before the October 7 attacks last year. The handbag in question is believed to be a Hermes Birkin, valued at $32,000 (approximately ₹26 lakh).

Bag debate

Authenticity of luxury handbag under scrutiny

The authenticity of the bag has been questioned by several. Israeli businesswoman Nicole Reidman suggested the bag is a fake, citing discrepancies in its design. Eran Erfat, an Israeli entrepreneur, also doubted its authenticity, noting the bag's shape doesn't match that of a genuine Birkin. Journalist Yanir Cozin echoed these sentiments, suggesting it might be an imitation.

Contrary view

Stylist believes handbag is authentic

However, stylist Liat Ashroy thinks the bag is authentic, considering Zamar's status and connections. "I'm sure that Sinwar's wife has an authentic bag. If it was someone on the street in Turkey, I would think she bought a fake; but here there's no way she would take a knockoff," Ashroy told Ynetnews. The Birkin is a much sought-after bag owned by billionaires and celebrities including the Kardashians and former US First Lady Melania Trump.

Personal details

Sinwar's wealth and Zamar's background

Sinwar, who was killed on October 17 in Rafah, had an estimated net worth of between approximately ₹8.4 crore and approximately ₹25.2 crore. He was found with approximately ₹8.4 lakh) in cash and an ID for a United Nations Relief and Works Agency teacher after his death. Zamar married Sinwar in 2011. She hails from an affluent Palestinian family supportive of Hamas and holds a master's degree in religious studies from the Islamic University of Gaza.