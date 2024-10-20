Summarize Simplifying... In short Dunedin Airport in New Zealand has introduced a unique policy limiting hugs to three minutes to accommodate more farewells.

For those desiring longer goodbyes, the airport offers a 15-minute free visit in the car park.

The policy has sparked a mixed response on social media, with some appreciating its compassion, while others find it harsh.

The rule was announced on September 26

New Zealand airport limits hug time for bizarre reason

By Chanshimla Varah 01:10 pm Oct 20, 202401:10 pm

What's the story Dunedin Airport in New Zealand has imposed a three-minute limit on hugs in its drop-off zone. The rule, announced on September 26, advises passengers to use the carpark for longer farewells. Dunedin Airport CEO Daniel De Bono defended the time limit in an interview with RNZ radio. He called airports "hotbeds of emotion" and referred to a study that suggested that a 20-second hug is long enough to release oxytocin, the "love hormone."

Policy rationale

Airport CEO explains reasoning behind hug time limit

De Bono argued that shorter hugs allow more people to experience these brief but meaningful embraces. For those wanting longer farewells, Dunedin Airport has made its carpark available as an alternative. The airport permits a 15-minute free visit in this area. A sign at the airport reads "max hug time 3 minutes" and recommends using the car park for "fonder farewells."

Extended goodbyes

Dunedin Airport offers alternative for longer farewells

The policy has received mixed reactions on social media, with some praising it for its "warmth and compassion" and others deeming it "inhumane." The debate on Dunedin Airport's policy has also touched on international practices. One American user noted that US airports often discourage stopping altogether. In the United Kingdom, many UK airports have recently hiked their drop-off fees. According to RAC research, more than a third of major UK airports raised these charges in the past year.