New Zealand airport limits hug time for bizarre reason
Dunedin Airport in New Zealand has imposed a three-minute limit on hugs in its drop-off zone. The rule, announced on September 26, advises passengers to use the carpark for longer farewells. Dunedin Airport CEO Daniel De Bono defended the time limit in an interview with RNZ radio. He called airports "hotbeds of emotion" and referred to a study that suggested that a 20-second hug is long enough to release oxytocin, the "love hormone."
Airport CEO explains reasoning behind hug time limit
De Bono argued that shorter hugs allow more people to experience these brief but meaningful embraces. For those wanting longer farewells, Dunedin Airport has made its carpark available as an alternative. The airport permits a 15-minute free visit in this area. A sign at the airport reads "max hug time 3 minutes" and recommends using the car park for "fonder farewells."
Dunedin Airport offers alternative for longer farewells
The policy has received mixed reactions on social media, with some praising it for its "warmth and compassion" and others deeming it "inhumane." The debate on Dunedin Airport's policy has also touched on international practices. One American user noted that US airports often discourage stopping altogether. In the United Kingdom, many UK airports have recently hiked their drop-off fees. According to RAC research, more than a third of major UK airports raised these charges in the past year.