'Khauf' trailer: Prime Video's horror series features a deadly hostel
What's the story
Prime Video unveiled the trailer for its upcoming Hindi Original series, Khauf, on Friday.
The eight-part suspense horror drama, directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan, is set against the backdrop of a young woman's hostel room in Delhi.
The series premieres on April 18. The story explores the violent past of this room and the inexplicable forces that haunt its occupant.
Lead actress' insight
Lead character 'gradually unravels as she faces the inexplicable horrors'
The trailer showcases how a young woman winds up at an affordable women's hostel and starts experiencing unexplainable incidents.
Speaking about her experience of playing the lead role of Madhu, Monika Panwar, who essayed Madhu, said she found the character to be quite complex.
"She's a character who gradually unravels as she faces the inexplicable horrors surrounding her, and capturing that fear was both a challenging and rewarding experience," Panwar said.
Director's vision
'Khauf': A chilling tale of fear and control
Director Balakrishnan described Khauf as a narrative exploring "fear in its purest form—the fear of the unknown and the fear of losing control."
He emphasized that every aspect of the series, from its frames to sounds and silences, is meticulously crafted to immerse viewers in the protagonist Madhu's harrowing journey.
Balakrishnan credited Matchbox Shot's unwavering commitment to true storytelling for helping them shape Khauf as they envisioned it—raw, immersive, and unflinchingly real.
Series details
'Khauf' features ensemble cast, including Chum Darang
Khauf is produced by Matchbox Shots and stars Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla in an ensemble cast. Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum Darang also has a meaty part.
The series was written and created by Smita Singh.
It will be available exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.