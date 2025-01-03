Summarize Simplifying... In short Before Trump's inauguration, Biden contemplated military action against Iran's nuclear sites, but no final decision was made.

This was in response to fears of Iran enriching uranium to 90% purity, a key step in creating a nuclear bomb.

This was in response to fears of Iran enriching uranium to 90% purity, a key step in creating a nuclear bomb.

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump, along with his nominees for secretary of state and national security adviser, is considering airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, reflecting their tough stance on Iran.

Jake Sullivan presented several scenarios to Biden

Biden considered striking Iran's nuclear sites before Trump inauguration: Report

By Chanshimla Varah 11:38 am Jan 03, 202511:38 am

What's the story United States President Joe Biden reportedly considered military action against Iran's nuclear facilities before Donald Trump swears in on January 20. Axios, citing sources, reported that the the discussions were "prudent scenario planning" and not based on fresh information. Another source stated that they were not "active" discussions about military action. Jake Sullivan, the White House's national security adviser, presented several scenarios to Biden during the confidential talks last month.

Security briefing

Biden briefed on risks of Iran obtaining nuclear weapons

The talks focused on how the US should respond if Iran enriched uranium to 90% purity, a critical step toward developing a nuclear bomb. Biden reportedly asked if Iran had done anything to warrant an immediate military response before Trump took office. However, no final decision was reached and there are no active discussions on military action against Iran.

Nuclear concerns

Sullivan warns of Iran potentially reneging on nuclear promise

Previously, Sullivan had raised concerns over an increased risk of Iran going back on its promise of not building nuclear weapons. "It's a risk we are trying to be vigilant about now," he said. He had also said that he had been in talks with Israel over the matter and the incoming Trump administration could possibly convince Iran to dismantle its nuclear program in its "weakened state."

Policy outlook

Trump administration's stance on Iran's nuclear program

Reportedly, President-elect Trump is mulling airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities when he returns to the White House. He has raised concerns over Iran going nuclear in recent talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Notably, Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz, Trump's nominees for secretary of state and national security adviser respectively, have always taken a hardline stances on Iran.