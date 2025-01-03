Summarize Simplifying... In short A single-engine plane crashed into a building in Fullerton, California, resulting in two fatalities and 18 injuries.

The plane, identified as a Van's RV-10, had reportedly communicated an emergency and attempted to return to the nearby Fullerton Municipal Airport shortly after takeoff.

The crash happened on Thursday

Plane crashes into building in California: 2 dead, 18 injured

By Chanshimla Varah 10:26 am Jan 03, 202510:26 am

What's the story A small plane crashed into a furniture manufacturing building in Fullerton, Southern California on Thursday, killing two and injuring 18 others. The crash happened less than two minutes after the plane took off from Fullerton Municipal Airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. The crash site is just six miles away from Disneyland.

The identities of the deceased and whether they were on the plane or inside the building remain unknown, Kristy Wells, a spokesperson for the Fullerton police, said. Security footage from Rucci Forged, a nearby wheel manufacturer, showed the plane tilted on its side as it crashed into the building. The building was home to Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a single-engine Van's RV-10, a four-seat model.

Chris Villalobos, an airport operations worker who knew the aircraft owner, said the pilot had spoken to air traffic control about turning back for an emergency landing soon after takeoff. He stated that the aircraft's owner was a regular at the airport and had frequently taken off from there. "He has a hangar here and everything," Villalobos said.

Fullerton Municipal Airport has one runway and a heliport and is located close to residential areas and commercial warehouses. This incident comes after another crash in November when a similar four-seat plane struck a tree near the airport during an emergency landing. About 140,000 people live in Fullerton, a city located 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.