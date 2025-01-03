Summarize Simplifying... In short Venezuela is offering a $100,000 reward for the location of exiled opposition candidate, Gonzalez, who fled to Spain after claiming victory over Maduro in a disputed election.

The controversy has sparked widespread protests, leading to 28 deaths and over 2,400 arrests, with international bodies condemning the government's harsh response.

The controversy has sparked widespread protests, leading to 28 deaths and over 2,400 arrests, with international bodies condemning the government's harsh response.

Despite this, only a few countries, including Russia, recognize Maduro's win, while others, like the US and European Parliament, acknowledge Gonzalez as the "president-elect".

Gonzalez was charged with conspiracy and racketeering

Venezuela announces $100,000 reward for location of exiled opposition candidate

What's the story Venezuela's government has offered a $100,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of exiled opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. The police have shared a "wanted" poster with Gonzalez's face on social media. This move comes after Venezuelan authorities charged him with conspiracy and racketeering, and eight days before President Nicolas Maduro is set to be sworn in for a third term, following a contested presidential election in July.

Political exile

Gonzalez's exile and planned return to Venezuela

A former diplomat, Gonzalez fled to Spain in September after Maduro declared victory in the July 28 election. Before he fled, he claimed to have defeated Maduro in the election and vowed to return to Venezuela on January 10—the same day Maduro is scheduled to take office. Spain granted him asylum on December 20 after the charges announced by Venezuela.

Election controversy

Disputed election results and international recognition

While the Venezuelan government has endorsed Maduro for a third term, the opposition contests the decision. They claim polling station data shows Gonzalez as the rightful winner. However, the government has not released any voting results to substantiate its claim of victory. The United States and European Parliament have recognized Gonzalez as "president-elect," while only a handful of countries, including Russia, acknowledge Maduro's win.

Civil unrest

Post-election unrest and international recognition

The disputed election results triggered widespread protests, resulting in clashes with police. The clashes have left 28 dead, over 200 injured and more than 2,400 arrested. Of those arrested, three died in custody while nearly 1,400 have been released. Human rights organizations and international organizations like as the United Nations have condemned the Maduro government's harsh actions both before and after the contested election, including arbitrary arrests and torture.