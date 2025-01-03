Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korean officials faced resistance while attempting to arrest impeached President Yoon, with his legal team deeming the move "illegal."

Amid heavy police presence and public demonstrations, Yoon, who is charged with insurrection, remains in isolation.

His impeachment case is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for later this week.

Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached over his failed attempt to impose martial law

Standoff in South Korea as investigators try to arrest president

By Chanshimla Varah 09:25 am Jan 03, 202509:25 am

What's the story South Korean authorities tried to arrest the country's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from his residence on Friday over his failed attempt to impose martial law on December 3. However, police officers arriving at the presidential residence were met by Yoon's security detail, which had previously prevented investigators from searching his office and official residence. If the warrant is carried out, he would become the first sitting president in South Korea to be arrested.

Arrest resistance

Military unit blocks arrest attempt , legal team protests

Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) officials, including senior prosecutor Lee Dae-hwan, were initially blocked from entering Yoon's residence by a military unit. They later encountered resistance from members of the security service inside the residence, with Yoon's legal team calling this arrest attempt "illegal and invalid." Lawyer Yoon Kap-keun argued that executing such a warrant is not lawful. The Presidential Security Service, which still protects Yoon, had also previously blocked police raids on the presidential residence.

Public response

Heavy police deployment and public demonstrations

Per AFP, the area around Yoon's home in central Seoul was heavily policed, with about 2,700 officers and 135 police buses deployed. This was to avoid clashes between Yoon's supporters and anti-Yoon demonstrators. Some of Yoon's supporters camped outside his compound overnight, holding prayer sessions and chanting slogans against opposition figures. Protesters gathered near Yoon's residence early Friday morning as authorities readied to execute the arrest warrant approved earlier in the week.

Legal proceedings

Yoon faces charges of insurrection, impeachment case ongoing

Yoon has remained in isolation since his impeachment and suspension from power on December 14. He faces insurrection charges, a serious crime for which South Korean presidents do not enjoy immunity. His impeachment case is pending before the Constitutional Court, with a second hearing set for later on Friday. Under the current warrant, the CIO seeks to detain Yoon for questioning at their Gwacheon office near Seoul.