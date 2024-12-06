Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korea's President Yoon's wife, Kim, is under scrutiny for allegedly accepting a Dior handbag worth $2,250, violating the country's anti-graft laws.

Despite a 12-hour investigation, prosecutors found no evidence of wrongdoing, but the incident, along with other controversies, has led to a dip in Yoon's popularity and calls for impeachment.

Both Yoon and Kim deny any misconduct. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The handbag was gifted to Kim in 2022

Dior handbag scandal: How a $2,250 gift shook South Korea

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:19 pm Dec 06, 202404:19 pm

What's the story South Korea is now facing a major political crisis involving President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee. The controversy revolves around a luxury Dior handbag—worth around $2,200 (₹1.65 lakh)—gifted to Kim in 2022. The issue came back to light in November 2023 after footage of Kim receiving the bag from Pastor Choi Jae-young was leaked by left-leaning Voice of Seoul YouTube channel.

Accusations

Allegations of bribery and political manipulation

The video depicts Kim receiving the bag during a meeting with Choi, who had earlier offered advice on North Korean policy. Choi claimed he was only granted meetings with Kim when he mentioned bringing expensive gifts. He also alleged overhearing Kim discuss government appointments, implying her involvement in state affairs. These allegations have sparked accusations of Kim abusing her position for personal gain and violating South Korea's anti-graft laws that restrict gifts to $750.

Investigation

Prosecution finds no evidence of wrongdoing

Despite questioning Kim for nearly 12 hours, prosecutors found no evidence of wrongdoing. Defending his wife, President Yoon said the release of the video was politically motivated ahead of the April elections. He admitted that he needed to "draw a clearer line" to prevent such incidents in the future. The scandal deepened when President Yoon briefly imposed martial law amid rising opposition challenges, triggering widespread protests and calls for impeachment.

Fallout

Political turmoil impacts President Yoon's popularity

The political unrest has taken a toll on Yoon's popularity, which dipped to 19% last month. Kim has also been marred by other controversies, including allegations of plagiarism and stock manipulation. Her mother's conviction for forging financial documents also drew public scrutiny. However, despite all the controversies, both Yoon and Kim deny any wrongdoing in the Dior handbag incident.