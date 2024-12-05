Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korea's President Yoon is under scrutiny for declaring martial law, a move that has sparked political tension and led to the resignation of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

The decision, aimed at quelling "pro-North Korean anti-state forces," has drawn criticism from international allies and caused widespread fear among citizens.

This is the first time martial law has been declared in the country since 1980.

Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday

South Korea: Police investigate President Yoon amid martial law crisis

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:33 pm Dec 05, 202412:33 pm

What's the story South Korean police have initiated an investigation against President Yoon Suk Yeol for possible insurrection after he declared martial law. The investigation was confirmed by Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Investigation Headquarters, at a parliamentary session. The martial law, imposed on Tuesday, sought to ban political activities and censor the media. The move has drawn widespread domestic and international criticism.

Political fallout

Martial law declaration leads to impeachment motion

The martial law declaration has also triggered a political standoff, with opposition lawmakers from the Democratic Party planning an impeachment vote against President Yoon this week. They contend that his decision has created widespread confusion and fear among South Koreans. "The Yoon Suk Yeol regime's declaration of emergency martial law caused great confusion and fear among our people," said Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Seung-won.

Resignation fallout

Defense Minister resigns amid martial law controversy

In light of the ongoing crisis, President Yoon has accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun. Kim had advised Yoon to declare martial law and had ordered troops to parliament without informing Vice-Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho. Regretting his failure to prevent military intervention, Kim Seon-ho said, "I have fundamentally opposed the mobilization of military forces under martial law and have expressed negative opinions about it."

Global reaction

International allies express concern over martial law declaration

The declaration of martial law in South Korea has also drawn sharp reactions from international allies. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was concerned over not being notified in advance about the decision. Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell criticized President Yoon for "badly misjudging" the situation. This is the first time since 1980 that martial law has been declared in South Korea, a country known for its democratic governance since the 1980s.

Presidential defense

President Yoon's justification for martial law declaration

In an unannounced late-night address on YTN television, President Yoon declared martial law, saying it was necessary to eradicate "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces." He justified his decision by saying opposition parties had taken hostage of parliamentary processes, threatening national stability. However, he did not specify who these pro-North Korean forces were or what measures would be taken under martial law.