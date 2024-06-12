Next Article

Vegan paella valenciana: A step-by-step cooking guide

By Anujj Trehaan 12:45 pm Jun 12, 2024

What's the story Paella valenciana, traditionally a rabbit and chicken dish from Valencia, Spain, has evolved over the years. This vegan version maintains the essence of the original while being inclusive for all diets. It's a celebration of vegetables and spices, cooked in one pan for ease. Originating from the fields of Valencia, paella is a testament to Spanish culinary ingenuity. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan dish, gather one cup short-grain rice (Bomba or Arborio), two tablespoons olive oil, half a finely chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one sliced red bell pepper, half a cup trimmed green beans, one cup diced tomatoes (fresh or canned), four cups vegetable broth, one teaspoon crushed saffron threads, one teaspoon smoked paprika, and salt to taste. Serve with lemon wedges.

Step 1

Prepare your vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables. Thoroughly wash and then chop the onion, mince the garlic cloves, slice the red bell pepper into even strips, and carefully trim your green beans. Having all your ingredients prepped and ready before you commence cooking is not only a time-saver but also enhances the cooking process, making it smoother and more enjoyable for you.

Step 2

Saute vegetables and spices

In a large skillet or paella pan, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the onion and saute until it becomes translucent. Then, add the garlic and cook until fragrant. Next, introduce the red bell pepper slices and green beans; saute these for about five minutes, allowing them to start softening while still retaining a bit of their crunch.

Step 3

Add rice and broth

Add the diced tomatoes with their juices to your vegetable mixture, cooking for one minute. Then, evenly spread the rice across the pan. Gently pour in the vegetable broth, mixing to ensure the rice is completely covered. Over this, evenly distribute the crushed saffron threads and smoked paprika, seasoning with salt as per your taste preference.

Step 4

Let it simmer

After bringing the mix to a boil, reduce heat to low-medium. Let it simmer uncovered, without stirring, for about 20 minutes. The goal is for the rice to become tender yet remain slightly al dente inside. Midway, taste and adjust seasoning as needed, ensuring flavors are well balanced. This step is crucial for achieving the perfect texture and taste of the dish.