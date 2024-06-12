Next Article

Book recommendations: Magical reads for young adults

By Anujj Trehaan 12:27 pm Jun 12, 202412:27 pm

What's the story Magic and wizardry have always fascinated readers, offering an escape into worlds where the impossible becomes possible. For young adults, these stories can be particularly captivating, blending the challenges of growing up with the allure of magical adventures. This article highlights a selection of books that whisk readers away to enchanting realms, each with its own unique take on magic and wizardry.

Book 1

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling is about Harry Potter, an orphan who learns he's a wizard on his 11th birthday. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he makes friends and foes, unraveling the mystery of his parents' death. This book starts a series that has captivated millions with its storytelling and imaginative world.

Book 2

'Eragon'

Eragon by Christopher Paolini tells the story of a young farm boy whose discovery of a dragon's egg leads him on a journey to become a Dragon Rider and fight against an oppressive ruler. Set in the fantastical world of Alagaesia, this novel combines elements of magic, dragons, and epic battles in a compelling narrative that explores themes of destiny, power, and freedom.

Book 3

'Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft'

Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft, edited by Tess Sharpe and Jessica Spotswood, is an anthology exploring witchcraft through diverse lenses. It features stories set in contemporary and historical times, all highlighting young women wielding magic. This collection showcases storytelling diversity and explores themes like identity, empowerment, and resilience, offering a unique perspective on magical narratives.

Book 4

'A Discovery of Witches'

A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness introduces Diana Bishop, a historian and witch, who stumbles upon an enchanted manuscript in Oxford's Bodleian Library. This discovery entangles her in a perilous mystery with witches, vampires, and daemons all vying for the knowledge she has uncovered. Combining romance with fantasy, it offers a captivating tale of magic concealed within our world.