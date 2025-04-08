Atlee's 'AA22xA6' becomes India's second most expensive film at ₹800cr
What's the story
Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun will headline Atlee's #AA22xA6.
This exciting collaboration has already generated massive buzz, as the movie is reportedly being made on a jaw-dropping ₹800 crore budget.
This makes AA22xA6 the second most expensive Indian film ever, trailing only SS Rajamouli's SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu.
The official confirmation of this collaboration came on Tuesday, sending fans into a frenzy.
Project details
Atlee will take more than ₹100 crore for 'AA22xA6'
The Arjun-Atlee collaboration was first rumored after the two were seen together for a 2023 meeting in Mumbai.
A source close to Pinkvilla revealed that Arjun would be paid a whopping amount of ₹175 crore for his role in the project. He will also get a backend deal of a 15% stake in profits.
Meanwhile, Atlee will reportedly take away ₹100 crore in fees for his sixth directorial venture.
Production plans
'AA22xA6' to be a visual spectacle with massive VFX setup
The ₹800 crore project will spend ₹200 crore on production costs and a whopping ₹250 crore on the visual effects (VFX) setup.
The film's makers are apparently leaving no stone unturned to make it a pan-Indian spectacle with a global reach.
Sun Pictures, the production house backing the film, teased global VFX work on Arjun's birthday with the announcement clip.
Production schedule
'AA22xA6' shooting to commence by August 2025
The shooting of AA22xA6 is expected to kick off by August 2025.
There's growing buzz that Arjun might be seen in dual roles, a concept that aligns with Atlee's previous films, where the lead actors often portrayed two or more characters.
Notably, this project isn't the only one on Arjun's plate, he has a few more exciting projects lined up, including Trivikram, which will start in 2026.
Meanwhile, Arjun's fans are eagerly awaiting more updates about this mega project.