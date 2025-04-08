What's the story

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun will headline Atlee's #AA22xA6.

This exciting collaboration has already generated massive buzz, as the movie is reportedly being made on a jaw-dropping ₹800 crore budget.

This makes AA22xA6 the second most expensive Indian film ever, trailing only SS Rajamouli's SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu.

The official confirmation of this collaboration came on Tuesday, sending fans into a frenzy.