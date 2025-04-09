Kunal Kamra prefers a mental hospital over joining 'Bigg Boss'
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra revealed that he was approached to join the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, but he turned down the offer.
The news came to light after Kamra posted a screenshot on his Instagram Stories displaying a conversation with a casting director who had approached him about the offer.
It's unclear if Kamra was approached for the next season of Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 19.
Rejection
Kamra's response to 'Bigg Boss' offer was straight and simple
The casting director reached out, saying, "I know it might not have been on your radar, but honestly, it's such a mad platform to show your real vibe and win over a massive audience. What do you think? Should we talk about it?"
Kamra's response to the casting director was pretty unambiguous. "I would much rather check into a mental hospital..." he said.
He shared the exchange on his Instagram, accompanied by a song from Khan's film Radhe.
Controversy
Kamra's controversial remarks led to legal troubles
Kamra's decision comes after a row over his remarks on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up show in Mumbai.
The remarks resulted in an FIR being lodged against him for alleged defamation and public mischief.
After this, Kamra reportedly received around 500 death threats. Following the threats and legal troubles, Kamra moved the Madras High Court and managed to get interim protection against possible arrest.