Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra revealed that he was approached to join the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, but he turned down the offer.

The news came to light after Kamra posted a screenshot on his Instagram Stories displaying a conversation with a casting director who had approached him about the offer.

It's unclear if Kamra was approached for the next season of Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 19.