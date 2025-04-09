What's the story

Denis Villeneuve is said to be eyeing Robert Pattinson for a role in the upcoming Dune 3.

While no formal offer has been made, sources told Variety that there's interest in the Twilight star joining the star-studded cast, which includes Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

According to Deadline, Pattinson is being considered for the villain role of Scytale.

Villeneuve is putting the finishing touches on the script for the next Dune installment ahead of a planned summer shoot.