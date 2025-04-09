Is Robert Pattinson joining 'Dune 3' as the main villain?
What's the story
Denis Villeneuve is said to be eyeing Robert Pattinson for a role in the upcoming Dune 3.
While no formal offer has been made, sources told Variety that there's interest in the Twilight star joining the star-studded cast, which includes Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.
According to Deadline, Pattinson is being considered for the villain role of Scytale.
Villeneuve is putting the finishing touches on the script for the next Dune installment ahead of a planned summer shoot.
Career update
Pattinson's recent projects and representation
Recently, Pattinson co-starred with Zendaya in the A24 film The Drama. He is currently filming Christopher Nolan's take on The Odyssey.
He also stars in Warner Bros.'s The Batman, with its sequel due to open in theaters in 2027.
Pattinson is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, Curtis Brown Group, and attorney Robert Offer.
Franchise success
'Dune 3' development confirmed following 'Dune: Part 2' success
Legendary Entertainment confirmed the development of Dune 3 last year after the success of Dune: Part 2, which earned $1.12 billion at the worldwide box office and bagged eight Oscars out of 15 nominations.
Dune films have brought together an A-list cast, including Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Léa Seydoux, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, and Christopher Walken.
Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jason Momoa are reportedly set to return for the third installment.
'Dune' universe
'Dune' universe expands with hit films and new prequel series
The Dune franchise has grown into a vast, multi-format sci-fi saga inspired by Frank Herbert's Hugo Award-winning novels.
So far, the universe has brought fans two epic films—Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2023).
The latest addition to the franchise is Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series created by Lost writer-producer Alison Schapker.
The show premiered on HBO and Max in November and received great reviews from critics.