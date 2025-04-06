Jacqueline Fernandez's mother dies days after suffering heart stroke
What's the story
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away on Sunday, days after suffering a heart stroke, reports said.
Kim was admitted to Lilavati Hospital's ICU on March 24 and continued to remained critical despite the best medical efforts.
Jacqueline was often seen at the hospital during this time.
May Kim rest in peace.
Health issues
Kim had suffered a stroke earlier too
Kim had earlier suffered a stroke in 2022 and was admitted to a Bahrain hospital, per News18.
She resided in Manama, Bahrain, and had a multicultural background of Malaysian and Canadian heritage.
Her maternal grandfather was Canadian, and her great-grandparents belonged to Goa.
The family is expected to hold a private funeral for Kim in the coming days.
Priorities
Jacqueline canceled her IPL performance to be with her mother
The actor was recently slated to perform at the IPL ceremony on March 26 in Guwahati.
However, she decided to remain by her mother's side in the ICU.
A source had told Hindustan Times, "Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU recovering."
"As the family awaits further updates from the doctors, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother's side and, unfortunately, will be missing performing at the IPL ceremony."
The Kick actor has yet to release a statement.