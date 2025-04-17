What's the story

Do you know who was the lowest-paid contestant in the history of Bigg Boss, yet went on to become one of the most famous? It's none other than Shehnaaz Gill!

The actor, who shot to fame on the controversial reality show, once revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that she was the least paid contestant of the season.

However, even as the lowest-paid contestant, Gill jokingly said that she turned out to be "the most expensive one."