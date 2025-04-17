DYK who was 'Bigg Boss's lowest-paid contestant yet most-loved contestant?
What's the story
Do you know who was the lowest-paid contestant in the history of Bigg Boss, yet went on to become one of the most famous? It's none other than Shehnaaz Gill!
The actor, who shot to fame on the controversial reality show, once revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that she was the least paid contestant of the season.
However, even as the lowest-paid contestant, Gill jokingly said that she turned out to be "the most expensive one."
Career progression
Gill's journey from low pay to high demand
Gill's revelation brought smiles to the faces of Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma.
With various claims and reports doing the rounds, her take-home salary for one week was reportedly ₹4.5 lakh. That means, for the entire season, she earned a whopping ₹60 lakh (approx.).
Despite her low pay on Bigg Boss, she became a hot favorite after the show, getting calls for multiple projects.
Resilience
Gill's personal life and professional comeback
Gill's career skyrocketed after her time on Bigg Boss 13, where she was the second runner-up. She made her Bollywood debut with Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
However, Gill's journey wasn't all smooth sailing.
During Bigg Boss, she fell head over heels for co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, but his untimely passing left her and fans devastated.
After a break from the spotlight, Gill returned to the screen with films like Thank You For Coming, Honsla Rakh, etc.
Low pay
Other contestants who rose despite modest earnings
Arti Singh was reportedly paid ₹25,000 per episode, yet remained a strong presence in Bigg Boss 13.
Asim Riaz, also paid a low amount, gained massive popularity for his personality and performance.
In Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve were both paid just ₹20,000 per episode.
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal was reportedly paid ₹15,000 per episode. This was way less than what other contestants got.
Despite the modest remuneration, these stars stood out.