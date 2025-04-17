What's the story

Japanese actor, model, singer, and former M!LK member Mizuki Itagaki was found dead.

His family shared the tragic news through his Instagram on Thursday.

The family also claimed that he had been missing since the end of January.

The 24-year-old was reportedly discovered in Tokyo.

The statement read: "We're very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident."