Japanese actor Mizuki Itagaki found dead after months-long search
What's the story
Japanese actor, model, singer, and former M!LK member Mizuki Itagaki was found dead.
His family shared the tragic news through his Instagram on Thursday.
The family also claimed that he had been missing since the end of January.
The 24-year-old was reportedly discovered in Tokyo.
The statement read: "We're very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident."
Mental health
Itagaki's struggle with mental health issues
The family disclosed that Itagaki had been struggling with mental health issues since last year.
The Tokyo Police confirmed that they found his body after a lengthy search.
"We're deeply sorry for not being able to share this news sooner with everyone who had been worried about him," the family said.
"Mizuki always worked hard, hoping to bring smiles and joy to everyone through his acting."
Career
Itagaki's career in the entertainment industry
Itagaki started his career at 10, after he was scouted by talent agency Stardust Promotion.
He debuted as a member of J-pop boy band M!LK, which was active between 2014 and 2020.
Along with his music career, he developed a steady acting portfolio, featuring in films and dramas such as Solomon's Perjury (2015), Hana Moyu (2015), and In-house Marriage Honey (2020).
Departure
Itagaki's departure from Stardust Promotion
In March 2024, Itagaki officially parted ways with Stardust Promotion, closing his fan club.
The family regretted that his fans were not able to give him a proper goodbye.
"We hope you'll continue to remember Mizuki and the work he did with warmth in your hearts. Thank you so much for all your love and support," they said.