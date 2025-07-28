'Rehabilitation to begin after fracture heals': Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has given an update on his recovery from a fractured toe. Pant suffered the injury while batting in the recently-concluded 4th Test against England at Old Trafford. He was hit by a ball from Chris Woakes on Day 1. Pant, who retired hurt, came back to slam a valiant half-century in the first innings. While India earned a hard-fought draw, the star wicketkeeper-batter took to X, informing the rehabilitation will begin after the fracture heals.

Gratitude expressed Pant thanks fans for concern Pant, who has been ruled out of the 5th Test at The Oval, took to social media to thank his fans and well-wishers for their concern over his injury. He said he will be flying back home soon to start rehabilitation. "Appreciate all the love and good wishes coming my way. It's been a real source of strength," he wrote on X.

Recovery plan Can't wait to be back, says Pant Pant further promised that he will begin his rehabilitation process as soon as his fracture heals. "I am slowly settling into the process. Staying patient, following the routines and giving it my 100%," he said. Pant, who earlier made a comeback after being involved in a deadly car crash, added, "Playing for the country has always been the proudest moment of my life. Can't wait to be back doing what I love."

Twitter Post What Pant wrote on X 🙌#RP17 pic.twitter.com/LlAZ7lJKDm — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 28, 2025

Tour stats Pant has been a key player for India Despite suffering a toe fracture, Pant batted the next day and received a thunderous ovation from the crowd. He scored 54 in the first innings, which bolstered India's first-innings score. India didn't require his services in the third innings. Pant is India's third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing series, with 479 runs at an average of 68.42, including two centuries and three fifties. His absence will be felt as India look to end the five-match series on a high.