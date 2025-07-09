Rishabh Pant welcomes Jofra Archer's return to Test cricket

Rishabh Pant has welcomed Jofra Archer 's return to Test cricket after more than four years away from the format. The two players are set to face off in the third Test at Lord's, starting Thursday. Pant called Archer's comeback "a good contest," but stressed that his main focus is on performing well for his team. Here are further details.

Team spirit It's not particularly about any individual: Pant In a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Pant said, "Personally, whenever I step on the field, I enjoy my cricket and try to give my 100 percent. It's not particularly about any individual. Yes, it's going to be a good contest, because he's also coming after a long break. But yes, I'm happy he's back." This statement comes as India is high on confidence after their 336-run victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston.

Series impact Pant's stellar form in the ongoing series Pant has been instrumental in India's resurgence in the ongoing series against England. He has scored 342 runs at an average of 85.50, including a blistering 65 off just 57 balls in the second Test. Before that, he smashed twin centuries in the Headingley Test at Leeds which India lost by 5 wickets on Day 5.

Information Archer owns 30 wickets at home Archer has picked 42 wickets in Tests from 13 matches (24 innings) at 31.04. As per ESPNcricinfo, 30 of his wickets have come at home. He averages 26.86 on home soil.