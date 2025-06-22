Headingley Test, Day 2: England manage 209/3 after India's 471

Day 2 of the first Test match at Headingley between England and India, saw the hosts finish in 209/3 at stumps. It should have been 209/4 when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Harry Brook. However, a front foot no-ball saved Brook. Bumrah bowled 3 no balls in the final over of the day. Before that, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope put up a strong resistance against India's bowling attack. The duo helped their team recover from an early setback. Here's more.

England England do well against sloppy India Jasprit Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing Zak Crawley with a near-unplayable delivery that seamed away after angling in. Karun Nair took a sharp catch at first slip to send Crawley packing. However, Duckett and Pope were solid and a couple of dropped catches by India cost them. The two took England to 107/1 at tea. Duckett was dismissed by Bumrah thereafter before Pope and Joe Root added another 80 runs. Pope completed his ton and Root was dismissed right after. India should have had Brook.

Batting collapse Gill and Pant shine before India suffer India started Day 2 on a strong note with Gill (127*) and Pant (65*) at the crease. India were placed at 359/3. The duo helped India surpass the 400-run mark as Pant joined Gill in terms of completing a ton. However, the 209-run stand was broken as Gill mistimed a pick-up shot off Shoaib Bashir which went straight to deep square leg. He was dismissed for a record-breaking 147 runs.

Lower order collapse India lose their last 7 wickets for just 41 runs Pant scored his seventh Test century in 44 matches, a typically aggressive knock that included 10 fours and four sixes. However, he was dismissed LBW by Josh Tongue after failing to offer a shot. Nair was also dismissed without scoring when Pope took a brilliant catch at extra cover off Ben Stokes's bowling. India's batting unit crumbled under pressure as they lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs in 12 overs. India were 430/3 at one stage as England fought back.

Duo Ben Stokes, Josh Tongue claim four-fers vs India Once Gill (147) departed (430/4), it helped England crawl their way back. India lost six more wickets for another 41 runs. For England, Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue finished strongly. Stokes was England's best bowler across 2 days as Tongue finished off the Indian innings. Stokes (4/66) dismissed the returning Karun Nair for a four-ball duck. Shardul Thakur also fell cheaply after chasing a wide delivery. Josh Tongue claimed 4/86 runs from his 20 overs. After lunch, he was solid, taking the wickets of Bumrah (0), Ravindra Jadeja (11) and Prasidh Krishna (1).

Crawley Bumrah dismisses Zak Crawley for 5th time in Tests England opener Zak Crawley faltered against Bumrah once again in Test cricket. The right-handed batter perished for 4 runs in the 1st over of England's innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 14 Test innings, Bumrah has dismissed Crawley 5 times. The batter owns 122 runs from 233 balls at an average of 24.40. His strike rate in this contest is 52.36. Bumrah has enjoyed success against Crawley in England. Across 5 innings, Crawley has been dismissed four times at 8.25. Crawley owns 33 runs from 56 balls.

Duckett Duckett slams his 14th half-century in Test cricket Duckett and Pope added a brilliant 122-run stand to deflate the Indians. Duckett's 62 from 94 balls had nine fours. He has raced to 2,472 runs from 34 matches (62 innings) at an average of 41.89. His strike rate is 86.10. He has smashed his 14th fifty (100s: 5). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus India, Duckett has raced to 423 runs from 8 matches (14 innings) at 30.21. He has one hundred and one fifty versus India.

Pope Pope completes hundred; shares two meaningful stands Pope, the number three batter of England, came on early at the crease (4/1). Pope, who was handed a life by Yashasvi Jaiswal with a dropped catch, completed his century off 125 balls. Pope was helped by Joe Root from the other end and the two stitched an 80-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Right after his ton, Root was dismissed by Bumrah, who broke the partnership. Notably, Pope and Root took England past 200.

Runs 2nd century vs India and 6th hundred at home Pope has surpassed 3,400 runs in Tests. In addition to 9 tons, he has smashed 15 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has also completed 400 fours in Tests. In 14 matches versus India (26 innings), Pope has amassed 700-plus runs. He owns two tons and a fifty. In 29 home Tests, Pope owns 1,880-plus runs. This was his 6th ton at home (50s: 8).

Story Root falls to Bumrah for the 10th time; Brook survives Root scored 28 runs from 58 balls before getting dismissed by Bumrah, who has now got the batter out 10 times in Tests. Across 25 Test innings, Root owns 290 runs versus Bumrah at 29. Bumrah has bowled 570 balls and owns 10 dismissals. Notably, Bumrah had Brook caught by Mohammed Siraj. But a no ball saved the Englishman. It would have handed India a massive impetus.

Information India were sloppy with dropped catches and no balls India bowled as many as 7 no balls with Bumrah accounting for 4 himself. On the other hand, India dropped 3 catches, including that of ton-up Pope. Earlier, Duckett was saved twice. Jaiswal put down a tough chance before Jadeja dropped the southpaw. All three catches dropped were off Bumrah's bowling.