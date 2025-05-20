IPL 2025, MI vs DC: Presenting key player match-ups
What's the story
Match 63 of IPL 2025 will see Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.
Both teams are in the race for one playoff spot, making this clash a potential knockout game.
Hosts MI are deemed as favorites given their star-studded and in-form line-up. Meanwhile, DC haven't won a game since April 22.
The impending game offers quite a few riveting player match-ups.
#1
Suryakumar Yadav vs Axar Patel
Suryakumar Yadav, a consistent performer this season, will be looking to continue his exploits against DC.
He will face the challenge of tackling Axar Patel's left-arm spin in the middle overs.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Yadav has scored 53 runs against Patel in 11 T20 meetings while getting dismissed once.
However, his strike rate is relatively low at 86.23 in these encounters.
Notably, SKY is known for his exhilarating sweeps against spinners.
#2
Hardik Pandya vs Kuldeep Yadav
Skipper Hardik Pandya has been an integral part of MI's middle order. Like SKY, his propensity to strike big against spinners stands out.
In the upcoming match, he might have to deal with DC's Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist-spinner has dismissed Pandya once in seven T20 innings.
Meanwhile, Pandya has a strike-rate of 118.91 against Kuldeep in the format.
#3
Faf du Plessis vs Trent Boult
Faf du Plessis is one of DC's key batters, but his recent form is a cause for concern.
The former Proteas batter will face a fired-up Trent Boult in the Powerplay.
As per ESPNcricinfo, they have clashed in 21 T20 innings, with du Plessis falling prey to Boult on four occasions.
Du Plessis has managed to score 183 runs off 142 balls against the star left-arm pacer.
#4
KL Rahul vs Jasprit Bumrah
KL Rahul is in top form, having scored a historic century against Gujarat Titans, albeit in a losing cause. Moreover, the pitch in Mumbai will suit his batting style.
MI might depend on their talismanic bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, to keep him quiet.
Although Bumrah has dismissed the DC batter twice across 14 T20 meetings, Rahul has scored a total of 146 runs off 118 balls in this battle.