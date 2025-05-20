What's the story

Match 63 of IPL 2025 will see Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

Both teams are in the race for one playoff spot, making this clash a potential knockout game.

Hosts MI are deemed as favorites given their star-studded and in-form line-up. Meanwhile, DC haven't won a game since April 22.

The impending game offers quite a few riveting player match-ups.