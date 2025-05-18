What's the story

Punjab Kings racked up 219/5 (20 overs) against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Kings banked on substantial knocks from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh. Skipper Shreyas Iyer also scored 30 despite struggling with an injury.

While Tushar Deshpande took two wickets, PBKS registered the highest first-innings IPL total Jaipur.

Here are the key stats.