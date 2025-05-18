IPL 2025: Punjab Kings record highest first-innings total in Jaipur
What's the story
Punjab Kings racked up 219/5 (20 overs) against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
The Kings banked on substantial knocks from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh. Skipper Shreyas Iyer also scored 30 despite struggling with an injury.
While Tushar Deshpande took two wickets, PBKS registered the highest first-innings IPL total Jaipur.
Here are the key stats.
Records
PBKS attain these feats
According to Cricbuzz, PBKS's 219/5 is now the highest first-innings total at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
They broke the record of Mumbai Indians, who compiled 217/2 against RR earlier this season.
PBKS also recorded the highest IPL total for side after being three down for less than 35 in an innings. They went past Lucknow Super Giants (213/9 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2023).
Innings
How the PBKS innings panned out
PBKS lost Priyansh Arya and Mitchell Owen early after electing to bat. Prabhsimran Singh's dismissal brought them down to 34/3.
Wadhera formed a crucial 67-run partnership with the injured Iyer thereafter. Although the PBKS skipper departed following a start, he continued his exploits with Shashank.
The latter found support from Azmatullah Omarzai's cameo (21* off 9 balls) thereafter, as PBKS reached 219/5.
Numbers
Key numbers for Wadhera, Shashank
Wadhera slammed a 37-ball 70 (4s-5 and 6s-5), his career-best score in the tournament.
His previous-highest IPL score was 64 that came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023.
Meanwhile, Shashank finished unbeaten on 59 off 30 balls (5 fours and 3 sixes). He slammed his fourth half-century in the tournament.
Two of his fifties have come this season.