CAB makes last-minute effort to retain IPL final hosting rights
What's the story
In a last-minute appeal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is trying to retain the rights for hosting the Indian Premier League 2025 final.
This comes amid rumors that Ahmedabad could be the new venue.
CAB, according to RevSportz, submitted reports from the Meteorological Department, stating that predicting weather conditions for June 3 is currently impossible.
Weather uncertainty
CAB seeks weather forecast for IPL 2025 final
In a bid to prevent IPL 2025 final from being moved, CAB contacted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata.
They sought a report on the anticipated weather conditions for June 3 in Kolkata.
The center's reply, which has been submitted to BCCI, said that it's too early to make such a prediction.
A more accurate forecast could only be made around May 25.
Additional inquiry
CAB seeks further clarification from IMD
Not satisfied with the initial response, CAB contacted India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Delhi for further clarification.
The IMD gave a similar response and referred CAB back to their Kolkata office.
Both reports have now been submitted by CAB to BCCI, reinforcing their stance against relocating IPL matches based on early weather predictions.
CAB's confidence
CAB confident in BCCI's decision-making
CAB continues to be hopeful that BCCI will take cognizance of the reports submitted and take a fair decision.
A CAB source said, "We remain confident that things will work out because we have done a very good job in organizing everything. Also, you can't predict weather patterns so early, and we have submitted all official documents to this effect."
If they lose hosting rights for IPL playoffs and finals, they could host crucial matches next year.
Resumption
IPL 2025 resumes after suspension due to military conflict
In other IPL news, the tournament has permitted franchises to make temporary replacements for their teams, owing to the unavailability of some foreign players.
This follows the forced rescheduling of IPL 2025, which was suspended last week due to the India-Pakistan military conflict.
However, with a ceasefire now announced, IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at RCB's home ground.