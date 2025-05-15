What's the story

In a last-minute appeal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is trying to retain the rights for hosting the Indian Premier League 2025 final.

This comes amid rumors that Ahmedabad could be the new venue.

CAB, according to RevSportz, submitted reports from the Meteorological Department, stating that predicting weather conditions for June 3 is currently impossible.