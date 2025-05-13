ICC WODI Rankings: India's Smriti Mandhana becomes second-ranked batter
What's the story
Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has reached the second spot in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings.
Mandhana had a stellar outing in the recently-concluded tri-series, scoring 264 runs in five innings, taking India to victories over Sri Lanka and South Africa.
Her brilliant form has brought her within 11 rating points of South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who only scored 86 runs in the series.
Past performance
Mandhana's path to top ranking
Notably, Mandhana has held the top spot in WODI Rankings before but hasn't been able to clinch it since 2019, despite being a regular in the top 10.
In the recent tri-series, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu jumped two spots to equal seventh after scoring 139 runs.
Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues has climbed to the 15th place among WODI batters.
Century
Mandhana slammed ton in final
Mandhana made her bat talk against Sri Lanka in the final of Women's ODI Tri-series in Colombo.
She smoked a sensational hundred, her 11th in the WODI format. She is now only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13) in terms of hundreds in the format.
Mandhana scored 116 off 101 balls, a knock laced with 15 fours and 2 sixes.
Sixes
Most sixes for India in WODIs
During the final, Mandhana also became India's leading six-hitter in WODI cricket. She broke her captain Harmanpreet Kaur's previous record of 53 sixes.
In 102 WODIs, Mandhana now has 54 sixes and 540 fours.
She is only behind Deandra Dottin (91), Sophie Devine (70), Lizelle Lee (70), Chloe Tryon (70), and Chamari Athapaththu (60) in terms of WODI sixes.