What's the story

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has reached the second spot in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings.

Mandhana had a stellar outing in the recently-concluded tri-series, scoring 264 runs in five innings, taking India to victories over Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Her brilliant form has brought her within 11 rating points of South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who only scored 86 runs in the series.