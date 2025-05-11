What's the story

India are crowned the champions of the 2025 Women's ODI Tri-Nation Series involving Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The Women in Blue beat hosts SL in the final after successfully defending 342 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Smriti Mandhana's historic ton laid the foundation of this win, with Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana later sharing seven wickets.

Here are the key stats.