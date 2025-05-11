India beat Sri Lanka to win WODI Tri-Nation Series: Stats
What's the story
India are crowned the champions of the 2025 Women's ODI Tri-Nation Series involving Sri Lanka and South Africa.
The Women in Blue beat hosts SL in the final after successfully defending 342 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Smriti Mandhana's historic ton laid the foundation of this win, with Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana later sharing seven wickets.
Here are the key stats.
IND innings
Indian batters hammer SL in Colombo
Openers Mandhana and Pratika Rawal added 70 runs after India elected to bat first.
This was followed by a 120-run stand between Mandhana and Harleen Deol. While the former fell after reaching her ton, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues helped India reach 300.
Deepti Sharma's unbeaten 20 powered the visitors to 342/7 in 50 overs. Three Lankan bowlers took two wickets each.
SL innings
SL falter despite substantial partnerships
SL had a forgettable start as they lost opener Hasini Perera in the very first over.
However, Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu steadied the ship with a 68-run partnership.
The latter later found support from Nilakshi de Silva as SL looked set at 120/2. However, Amanjot and Sneha triggered their batting collpase.
With the required run-rate soaring, SL perished for 245 (48.2 overs).
Mandhana
A solid knock from Mandhana
Mandhana and Rawal started on a cautious note. The duo added 70 runs before Rawal departed.
Mandhana then found another potent partner in Harleen as they added 120 runs for the second wicket.
Notably, Mandhana was particularly aggressive after breaching the 50-run mark. She took 55 balls to complete her half-century.
However, such was her acceleration that her remaining 66 runs took 46 balls.
Record
Indian woman with most ODI sixes
Mandhana's 116 off 101 balls was laced with 15 fours and 2 sixes. She, therefore, became India's leading six-hitter in WODIs.
The former broke her captain Harmanpreet's previous record of 53 sixes.
In 102 WODIs, Mandhana now has 54 sixes and 540 fours. She is only behind Deandra Dottin (91), Sophie Devine (70), Lizelle Lee (70), Chloe Tryon (70), and Chamari Athapaththu (60).
Tons
Record 11th ton for Mandhana
This was Mandhana's 11th WODI ton, as she is now only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13).
Playing her 102nd ODI, Mandhana has raced to 4,473 runs at an average of 46.59 (50s: 31). This was her maiden hundred against SL.
She has now completed 614 runs against them at an average of 43.85 (50s: 5).
Total
India's highest WODI total overseas
In a phenomenal display of power-hitting, India registered their highest-ever total in an away WODI.
As per Cricbuzz, the previous-highest such total was 333/5 against England in Canterbury in 2022.
As per ESPNcricinfo, India's highest-ever total in ODIs still stands at an incredible 435/5 against Ireland in Rajkot earlier this year.
Information
Highest WODI total in Sri Lanka
India became the first team to register a 340-plus total on Sri Lankan soil (WODIs). This is also the second-highest total against Sri Lanka in the format. Harmanpreet's team is only behind West Indies, who recorded 368/8 against the Lankans in the 2013 Mumbai game.
Captain's knock
Athapaththu leads from the front
Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka from the front in the run-chase. She led SL's recovery along with Vishmi Gunaratne and Nilakshi de Silva.
She was knocked over by Sneh Rana in the 24th over. The Lankan skipper smashed a 66-ball 51 (6 fours and 1 six).
Courtesy of this knock, Athapaththu raced to her 19th half-century in WODIs.
Innings
Amanjot, Rana strike in tandem
Amanjot gave India an early breakthrough by removing Hasini Perera early. She then broke the 68-run stand between Gunaratne and Athapaththu, dismissing the former.
While Rana removed the Lankan skipper, Harshitha Samarawickrama fell to Amanjot. Rana ran riot thereafter, having dismissed Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, and Malki Madara.
She conceded 38 runs in 9.2 overs. Amanjot bagged figures worth 8-0-54-3.
Haul
Career-best haul against SL
Rana recorded her career-best bowling figures against Sri Lanka in WODIs.
The off-spinner has raced to 14 wickets from just six WODIs at an incredible average of 12.64 against the Lankans.
Overall, Rana has snapped up 44 wickets in 32 WODIs at 27.47. This was her third four-plus wicket haul in the format.
She also has a fifer to her name.
Information
Solitary defeat for India
India had earlier reached the final after beating South Africa twice. Their only defeat came to hosts Sri Lanka in the previous match. India had topped the group with a Net Run Rate of +0.751 before the final.