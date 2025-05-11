What's the story

Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka from the front in the 2025 WODI Tri-Nation Series final against India at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Athapaththu slammed a fine half-century, though the hosts failed to chase 343 and lost by 97 runs.

Chamari Athapaththu led SL's recovery after they lost opener Hasini Perera in the first over.

Here are the key stats.