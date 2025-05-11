WODI Tri-Nation Series final: Chamari Athapaththu shines in losing cause
What's the story
Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka from the front in the 2025 WODI Tri-Nation Series final against India at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Athapaththu slammed a fine half-century, though the hosts failed to chase 343 and lost by 97 runs.
Chamari Athapaththu led SL's recovery after they lost opener Hasini Perera in the first over.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Well-made 51 from Athapaththu
SL had a forgettable start as they lost Perera in the very first over.
However, Vishmi Gunaratne and Athapaththu steadied the ship with a 68-run partnership.
The latter later found support from Nilakshi de Silva while SL looked set at 120/2. She was knocked over by Sneh Rana in the 24th over.
The Lankan skipper smashed a 66-ball 51 (6 fours and 1 six).
Career
19th fifty for Athapaththu
Courtesy of this knock, Athapaththu raced to her 19th half-century in WODIs.
Athapaththu, SL's leading run-scorer in the format, also has nine tons to her name.
In an illustrious career, she has racked up 3,877 runs from 115 WODIs at an average of 35.24.
She is the only Lankan player with 3,000-plus runs in WODIs. Only other SL player has 2,000-plus runs.
Information
Second WODI fifty against India
As per ESPNcricinfo, Athapaththu brought up her second half-century against India in WODIs. She also has a ton in this regard. In 18 WODIs against India, the Lankan batter has 464 runs at an average of 25.77.