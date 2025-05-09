Michael Vaughan suggests UK as potential venue for IPL 2025
What's the story
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has suggested moving the rest of Indian Premier League 2025 season to the UK.
The suggestion comes after a recent one-week suspension amid rising border tensions between India and Pakistan.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the suspension on Friday afternoon after an interrupted match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala.
Here's more.
Vaughan's thoughts
Vaughan's proposal for UK
In a post on X, Vaughan shared his thoughts on moving the IPL to the UK.
He wrote, "I wonder if it's possible to finish the IPL in the UK... We have all the venues and Indian players can then stay on for the Test series."
His suggestion comes as uncertainty looms over future fixtures of this lucrative league.
Suspension details
IPL 2025 suspended after Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
The suspension of IPL 2025 was announced following an interrupted match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at HPCA Stadium Dharamshala.
The game was called off midway through the first innings on Thursday night, with spectators asked to vacate the premises and both teams escorted back to their hotel.
PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Ayra came out all guns blazing, adding a 122-run partnership. The match was stopped after Priyansh was dismissed after scoring 70 runs in 34 balls.
Official statement
BCCI's statement on IPL suspension
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed a new tournament schedule will be released after consulting relevant authorities and stakeholders.
Saikia said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week."
Saikia also said the board stands firmly with the nation and its armed forces. "At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, Armed Forces, and people of our country," he said.
I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought ?— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 9, 2025