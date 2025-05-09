Arsenal's Mikel Arteta warns fans about potential striker signing challenges
What's the story
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said that he wants to sign a new striker this summer. However, he also warned fans that it wouldn't be easy to find the right player for the job.
Despite Arsenal's recent Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, they have been on an upward trajectory under Arteta since December 2019.
Here we present further details.
Trophy drought
Arsenal's trophy drought and Arteta's quest for a striker
Despite the team's progress under Arteta, they are staring at their fifth consecutive season without a trophy.
The only silverware in Arteta's cabinet is the 2020 FA Cup.
This summer, Arsenal are under pressure to bolster their forward line to improve their chances of winning more trophies.
Arsenal failed to address their striker issues both last summer and then the January transfer window.
Transfer targets
Arteta's transfer targets and the challenge of signing top strikers
ESPN reports that Arsenal are eyeing a few players for this summer's transfer window.
The potential signings include Red Bull Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres, and Newcastle's Alexander Isak.
When asked about his desire to sign a striker this summer, Arteta referred back to January's unsuccessful attempt to secure Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa.
Striker acquisition
Arteta acknowledges difficulty in acquiring top strikers
Arteta admitted that signing top strikers isn't easy.
"Probably they are because there's not that many that put those numbers [up]. It's something that's in the stats. There's not that many in the Premier League," he said.
He added that he loves the players he has and will try to improve them.
"I will try to improve but certainly improve the ones that we have right now and love the ones we have right now," he said.
League performance
Arteta reflects on Liverpool's success and Arsenal's league performance
Arteta also praised Liverpool as deserving a guard of honor when Arsenal visit Anfield on Sunday.
He admitted that his team has taken a step backward in the league this season.
"In the Premier League we've gone a step backward," he said. "With the points that we have created it's clear that we haven't done as good as last season, that's obvious."
Season review
Arsenal's season review with three games to go
Arsenal are currently placed 2nd in the Premier League standings with 67 points collected from 35 matches.
Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea are within touching distance of Arsenal.
In the Champions League, Arsenal did a reasonable job, reaching the semis. However, they were beaten by a well drilled PSG side.
Earlier, Arsenal made early exits in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup respectively.