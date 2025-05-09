Erling Haaland ready to return from injury for Manchester City
What's the story
Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, is set to make his return from injury this weekend.
The 24-year-old Norwegian international has been out of action since March due to an ankle injury he suffered during an FA Cup match against Bournemouth.
His recovery comes just in time for the upcoming FA Cup final later this month.
Here are further details.
Manager's statement
Pep Guardiola confirms Haaland's readiness for return
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola confirmed Haaland's readiness to return.
Ahead of City's clash against Southampton on Saturday, the manager said in a pre-match briefing: "He is ready, he is fit. [If he will] start, we will see tomorrow."
The confirmation comes after Haaland remained an unused substitute in City's recent Premier League match where they defeated Wolves 1-0.
Match schedule
City's league position and upcoming fixtures
As the season progresses, Manchester City are third in the Premier League table, three points clear of Nottingham Forest who are sixth.
The team is hoping for a top-five finish this season to qualify for next season's Champions League.
After 35 matches, City own 64 points with a goal difference of +24.
After their match against Southampton, City will take on Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 17.
Their league campaign will end with matches against Bournemouth and Fulham.
Player's insight
Haaland reflects on City's performance this season
In a recent interview with ESPN, Haaland reflected on City's performance this season after their four consecutive league title wins.
He attributed the team's underwhelming performance to a lack of "hunger" within the squad.
"You can find excuses, injuries, many injuries at bad times, but in the end we haven't been performing well enough," he said.
"We haven't had fully the hunger inside us. I haven't been good enough."
Manager's response
Guardiola responds to Haaland's comments
Responding to Haaland's comments, Guardiola suggested if that's how the striker feels, the rest of the players should have a similar conversation among themselves.
This exchange highlights the importance of open communication within a team, especially when it comes to addressing performance issues and keeping motivation levels up.
Player performance
Haaland's impressive stats this season
Despite his injury setback, Haaland has been a key player for Manchester City this season.
He leads the team with 21 goals in 28 Premier League appearances. He also has three assists. Overall, Haaland has scored 30 goals across all competitions in the 2024-25 season for City from 40 matches.
He has provided four assists in all competitions.
Since joining the club, Haaland has made his presence felt with 120 goals in just 138 matches.