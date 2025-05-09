Shukri Conrad expects South Africa players to prioritize national duty
Shukri Conrad, the newly appointed all-format coach for South Africa's cricket team, has said that he is confident of players' commitment toward national duties.
He said his main focus is on preparing robust squads for upcoming international tournaments.
"We're going to put out the best Proteas side every time we play," he said at a press conference announcing his appointment.
Team commitment
Proteas will never be a franchise team
Conrad clarified his vision for the team, saying, "The Proteas will never be a franchise team, the Proteas will never be a league, nor will it be convenience."
He said that this approach is key to building a culture and environment that players want to be part of.
He added that every player is committed to this vision and wants to contribute toward it.
Fixture clashes
South Africa's packed cricket calendar
South Africa's cricket calendar looks busy as they have fixtures almost every week from mid-June to mid-December.
This includes marquee matches like the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's and two-Test tours of Pakistan and India later this year.
However, some fixtures during this busy schedule clash with major T20 leagues like Major League Cricket (MLC), The Hundred, and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
Fixture clashes
Players to prioritize national commitments
Conrad has already initiated talks with players to put their national commitments ahead of league ambitions.
"This comes with careful planning and buy-in from everyone," he said.
"It's clear; black and white: when South Africa plays, I want all my players available to play."
He added if players decide against playing for South Africa, they will have to face the repercussions of their decision.
Player management
Conrad emphasizes importance of rest periods
Conrad has also emphasized the need for rest periods in dealing with player fatigue and performance.
"Where rest periods are going to be emphasized or suggested, it will be exactly that - a rest period," he clarified, adding that these wouldn't overlap with league commitments.
He also wants players to gain experience from playing in leagues when they aren't playing for South Africa.
Player negotiations
Future discussions with non-contracted players
Conrad intends to hold talks with non-contracted players like Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, and Tabraiz Shamsi regarding their national future.
He wants to avoid cases where players miss bilateral series but are picked for a World Cup.
"That won't happen again," he assured, referring to his past experience of leading a depleted Test squad on an overseas tour due to league commitments.