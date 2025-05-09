BCCI eyes hosting 2027 World Test Championship final, claims report
What's the story
Reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to bid for the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final.
The Guardian reported that the Indian board has shown interest in hosting the championship after its current cycle.
The formal proposal was made during a meeting of the ICC Chief Executives Committee in Zimbabwe last month.
Here's more.
Support
BCCI's representation on ICC committee strengthens bid
The Guardian report further stresses that India's desire to host the 2027 WTC Final is supported by strong representation on the ICC committee.
Arun Singh Dhumal, BCCI's chief executive, represents India on this committee.
Further, Jay Shah, his predecessor at BCCI and current chair of the ICC also lends support to this prospective bid.
History
Previous WTC finals and India's cricketing prowess
The 2021 WTC Final between India and New Zealand was hosted at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire, England. The next final was held at The Oval between India and Australia.
This year, the championship will see Australia take on South Africa at Lords from June 11 to June 25.
Even if ECB doesn't take hosting rights for the WTC Final forever, its strong domestic ticket market makes it an ideal venue for future championships.
Attendance issues
Concerns over poor attendance in India
Despite India's strong cricketing reputation, the ICC has raised concerns about low attendance if the 2027 WTC Final were to be hosted in India.
This is primarily due to fears of poor ticket sales if India doesn't qualify for the final.
However, it's worth noting that this year's WTC Final at Lord's is already sold out for its first four days, indicating a robust demand for such events.
Future challenges
Upcoming WTC cycle and potential challenges
The next 2025-2027 WTC cycle will also feature a nine-team single division format, beginning with India's five-Test tour to England from June 20.
However, a possible challenge could emerge if India gets hosting rights for the 2027 WTC Final and Pakistan qualifies.
This is because of the ICC's hybrid model which permits both teams to only play ODI and T20 tournaments at a neutral venue.
Information
Team India has done a reasonable job in WTC
As mentioned, India reached two finals of this event. However, they ended up losing both, being outplayed each time. In the 2023/25 event, India finished third behind South Africa and Australia. A home series defeat to New Zealand and an away series loss Down Under impacted the Indian cricket team's push for top two.