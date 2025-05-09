What's the story

Xabi Alonso has announced that he will leave Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the ongoing 2024/25 season.

The news comes just ahead of his team's final home match against Borussia Dortmund, where he will be honored.

"This week, the club and I have agreed that these are going to be my last two games as Bayer Leverkusen coach," Alonso said in a press conference on Friday.

