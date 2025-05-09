Xabi Alonso confirms departure from Bayer Leverkusen: Details here
Xabi Alonso has announced that he will leave Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the ongoing 2024/25 season.
The news comes just ahead of his team's final home match against Borussia Dortmund, where he will be honored.
"This week, the club and I have agreed that these are going to be my last two games as Bayer Leverkusen coach," Alonso said in a press conference on Friday.
Words
'We have to enjoy this moment with mixed emotions'
Speaking in the presser, Alonso added, "It is not a moment to talk too much about the future because we want to have a proper farewell on Sunday here for some players, for myself, and it is the right moment to announce it."
"We have to enjoy this moment with mixed emotions. It is emotional, I spoke this morning with the players, the staff, so many people who have helped me during an unbelievable, fantastic three years," the Spaniard quipped.
Coaching journey
Alonso's tenure at Leverkusen and trophies
Alonso joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2022 and has since been considered one of Europe's brightest coaches.
Under his guidance, Leverkusen achieved the domestic double last season. Leverkusen won their first Bundesliga title, unbeaten and then pocketed the DFB-Pokal.
However, they narrowly missed an unbeaten treble after losing to Atalanta in the Europa League final.
Notably, Alonso guided Leverkusen to the 2024 DFL-Supercup win as well.
He owns a win percentage of 63.77 at Leverkusen (G138 W88 D32 L18).
Ongoing season
Leverkusen to finish 2nd in Bundesliga 2024/25 season
Leverkusen relinquished their Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich last weekend.
Alonso will hope to end on a high as his side hosts Borussia Dortmund on Sunday before concluding the season at Mainz on May 17.
Leverkusen are braced for a 2nd-place finish in the Bundesliga this season. After 32 matches, they own 19 wins, 11 draws and 2 defeats. Leverkusen have collected 68 points and are 8 behind champions Bayern.
Future plans
Speculations about Alonso's return to Real Madrid
There has been rampant speculation that Alonso will return to his former club Real Madrid as head coach. He is tipped to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who could leave at the end of this season.
Ancelotti is expected to become the head coach of the Brazil football team.
However, amid all the rumors, Alonso has opted not to speak about his future plans until after the final match of the season against Mainz on May 17.
After almost two-and-a-half years, and during the most successful period in the club's history, our head coach, @XabiAlonso, will leave #Bayer04 at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/SinXlkWJIJ— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 9, 2025