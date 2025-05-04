Bayern Munich secure their 33rd Bundesliga title: Key stats
Bayern Munich have clinched the 2024/25 Bundesliga title, their record-extending 33rd championship in the league's history.
The Bavarians sealed the deal on Sunday after Bayer Leverkusen failed to win against Freiburg in a crucial match.
Leverkusen were held 2-2 by Freiburg. Earlier on Saturday, Bayern were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig and had to wait to check on Leverkusen's result.
This result ensured Bayern's position at the top of the table with two games remaining.
Road to victory
Bayern's journey to the title
After a trophyless 2023 season, where they ended third behind Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich have regained their domestic supremacy.
Under new head coach Vincent Kompany, who took the reins in 2024, they've been on top since Matchday 3.
The team has registered an impressive 23 wins from 32 games while losing only twice and scoring a league-high of 93 goals.
Bayern have also conceded only 32 goals, boasting a goal difference of +61.
Milestones
A historic season for Bayern's stars
The 2024/25 Meisterschale isn't just a title for Kompany, but also Harry Kane's first major career trophy.
Meanwhile, Thomas Muller, another star player, has added his record-extending 13th Bundesliga title to his achievements.
This season will be Muller's last with the club after he made his 500th Bundesliga appearance and has been associated with Bayern Munich for 25 years.
Season conclusion
Bayern's final matches of the season
Bayern Munich will take on Borussia Monchengladbach in their first match as newly crowned champions and final home fixture of the season.
The league campaign will end at Hoffenheim on May 17, where they will be officially presented with the title.
These matches will end a successful season for Bayern, who have once again dominated German football.
Information
Bayern pip Leverkusen
After 32 matchweeks, Bayern (76 points) have an 8-point lead over Leverkusen (68). Leverkusen needed to win their last three matches and hope Bayern would have lost a game. However, this 2-2 draw handed the Bavarians a deserved title.
Players
Harry Kane set for second top-scorer award in Bundesliga
Kane, who won the Bundesliga top-scorer award in his debut campaign with Bayern in 2023/24, is set to pick up the award for the 2nd successive season.
Kane currently owns 24 goals and is 5 ahead of Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy and Leverkusen's Patrik Schick (19 each).
Across two seasons, Kane owns 60 Bundesliga goals from 61 games, having scored 36 goals last season.
Do you know?
Olise has been superb for Bayern in Bundesliga 2024/25 season
Former Cyrstal Palace player Michael Olise who joined Bayern last summer, leads the assists chart. He owns 13 assists this season. Olise has also bagged 10 goals.
