What's the story

Bayern Munich have clinched the 2024/25 Bundesliga title, their record-extending 33rd championship in the league's history.

The Bavarians sealed the deal on Sunday after Bayer Leverkusen failed to win against Freiburg in a crucial match.

Leverkusen were held 2-2 by Freiburg. Earlier on Saturday, Bayern were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig and had to wait to check on Leverkusen's result.

This result ensured Bayern's position at the top of the table with two games remaining.