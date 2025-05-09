Antony: Decoding the Manchester United winger's stats at Real Betis
What's the story
Antony is showing everyone what he can produce, helping Spanish side Real Betis enter the UEFA Conference final.
He scored a goal and made an assist for the winner on aggregate against Fiorentina in the 2nd leg of the semi-final.
Notably, he left Manchester United on loan in the January transfer window and has since then become a fan favorite at Real Betis.
United
Antony made 96 appearances for United before joining Betis
In January, the 24-year-old Brazilian completed his loan move to Betis. Notably, he had signed for United from Ajax in August 2022 for £81.3m under Erik ten Hag.
He scored 12 goals in 96 appearances for United and never quite showed his value.
As per BBC, Betis are covering a minimum of 84% of Antony's salary, which is over £100,000 per week.
Betis
A positive for Betis since his move
Since his move to the La Liga club, Antony has owned the right-wing position, marking his influence with each passing game.
With 4 games left to go in La Liga, 6th-placed Betis, who have won 3 games in a row, have the possibility of finishing fourth and qualifying for Champions League.
Antony's match-winning moments mean Betis can also win the Conference League against Chelsea.
Words
Betis want to keep Antony next season
As per Daily Mail, Betis club president Angel Haro recently revealed that talks are planned to try and keep the Manchester United loanee beyond the summer.
Haro added that keeping Antony is very, very complicated and that Betis will hold a meeting with the Premier League club to extend the loan for another year.
For now, Haro wants to focus on the season remainder.
Information
8 goals and 5 assists for Antony in Betis colors
Since his move to Betis, Antony has made his presence felt with 8 goals and 5 assists from 21 matches. He has played 13 La Liga matches, scoring four times (A2). Another 8 appearances have come in the Conference League (G4 A3).
La Liga
Breaking down Antony's La Liga season in stats
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Antony has clocked 23 shots (excluding blocks) with 13 of them on target.
He has created 31 chances. His passing accuracy is 83.42%. He has completed 15 lay-offs and provided three through balls.
He has had 56 touches in the opposition box.
Antony has won 65 duels in addition to making six clearances and 9 interceptions.
Conference League
Breaking down his stats in Conference League
In the 2024/25 Conference League, Antony has clocked 15 shots (excluding blocks) with 12 of them on target. He has created 9 chances.
His passing accuracy is 85.30%. He has completed 16 lay-offs and provided two through balls.
He has had 29 touches in the opposition box. Antony has won 36 duels in addition to making four clearances and 7 interceptions.
Analysis
What happens to Antony in the summer?
It remains to be seen whether Ruben Amorim keeps the Brazilian. Antony will need to fight for his place as a wing-back or a number 10 with game time not guaranteed.
At Betis, he will be a regular starter and this bodes well.
However, United will assess options in the summer and look for a permanent sale.
A loan move to Betis looks unlikely.