We both know where he's going: Slot on Alexander-Arnold's future
What's the story
Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, is disappointed with Trent Alexander-Arnold's upcoming departure.
The England international full-back recently announced his decision to end his association with Anfield. His contract runs out on June 30, 2025, and he will leave the Premier League champions on a free transfer.
Real Madrid have approached Liverpool about signing him before his contract expires.
Notably, Real want him to be part of their FIFA Club World Cup squad.
Manager's comment
Slot's cryptic comment on Alexander-Arnold's future
Responding to queries in a press conference about Alexander-Arnold's future, Slot said, "He hasn't said anything about it himself."
He added, "For me, it's impossible to comment on where he's going and if that is a club that is going to play in the Club World Cup. You see by my smile we both know where he's going but it hasn't been said yet."
Preparation
Slot prepares for Alexander-Arnold's departure
Slot confirmed that Conor Bradley, a 21-year-old Northern Ireland international, will start at right-back against Arsenal.
The decision comes as Liverpool prepares for Alexander-Arnold's exit.
He expressed disappointment over the full-back's departure, stating, "Like everybody who is a fan of Liverpool we're disappointed for him leaving because not only a good human being is leaving the club but also a very very good full-back is leaving us as well."
Manager's experience
Slot's experience with player departures
Slot, who has managed clubs like AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord in the past, is used to player departures.
He said, "I'm a bit more used to players leaving. If a very good player is leaving then the next player will step up and that's probably what's going to happen now."
This indicates he is prepared for Alexander-Arnold's departure and expects the next player to step up.
Fan reactions
Slot respects fans' right to express opinions
Slot admitted fans are entitled to their opinion on players.
He said, "That people have an opinion about us, if it is Trent or me or someone else, that is not new for anyone."
He added he doesn't follow all of this and is not there to tell fans how they should react.
This shows his respect for fan perspectives and his acknowledgment of their right to express opinions.
Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid on a 5 year contract
Earlier this week, esteemed football transfer specialist, Fabrizio Romano, said Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave Liverpool was confirmed.
"Decision to leave Liverpool now confirmed as Trent says goodbye to the club after winning one more PL title. Documents being prepared for Trent to join Real Madrid on a 5 year contract, verbal agreement done," Romano said on X.
Numbers
Alexander Arnold's Liverpool numbers
Alexander Arnold has made 257 Premier League appearances for Liverpool. He owns a tally of 18 goals and 64 assists. He has also been part of 72 clean sheets for the Reds.
In the 2024/25 season. he has a hand in three goals and six assists.
Overall, the right-back has made 352 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 23 goals and making 86 assists.