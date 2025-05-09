What's the story

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, is disappointed with Trent Alexander-Arnold's upcoming departure.

The England international full-back recently announced his decision to end his association with Anfield. His contract runs out on June 30, 2025, and he will leave the Premier League champions on a free transfer.

Real Madrid have approached Liverpool about signing him before his contract expires.

Notably, Real want him to be part of their FIFA Club World Cup squad.