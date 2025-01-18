Darwin Nunez's late brace lifts Liverpool to victory over Brentford
What's the story
Darwin Nunez was the star for Liverpool in their Premier League match against Brentford, scoring a brace in stoppage time.
The late blitz gave the Reds a 2-0 victory in matchweek 22 and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points.
The Uruguayan striker's performance proved crucial in overcoming a difficult game where Liverpool had missed several opportunities.
Here's more.
Details
Match stats and points table
Liverpool managed 61% ball possession with Brentford managing 39%. The Reds had 37 attempts with 11 shots on target. Brentford had six shots on target from 11 attempts.
As per Opta, Liverpool's 37 shots against Brentford is their joint-most in a Premier League game on record (since 2003/04), also doing so against Everton in April 2016.
The Reds own 50 points after 21 games (W15 D5 L1). Brentford are 11th and own 28 points. This was their 10th league defeat.
Details
Nunez seals the deal for Liverpool
Nunez's late goals not only sealed the win for Liverpool but also kept their Premier League title bid alive.
His first goal came from Liverpool's 36th shot of the game, breaking the deadlock and setting off celebrations among the traveling fans. Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross was converted by Nunez.
Despite being criticized earlier for his lack of precision in front of goal, Nunez proved his worth by scoring a second goal just before the final whistle from Harvey Elliot's assist.
Information
Nunez races to 24 Premier League goals
Making his 81st appearance in the Premier League, Nunez owns 24 goals (A13), including four in the ongoing campaign (A2). Overall, Nunez owns 39 goals in 123 matches for the Reds in all competitions.
Opta stats
Key records made as Liverpool win
Since his first Premier League campaign in 2022/23, only Jhon Duran has more goals as a substitute than Nunez (7).
Brentford have failed to win their last 4 games at home across competitions.
The Bees have won just one of their 8 Premier League meetings against Liverpool. Notably, this was their 4th straight league defeat against Liverpool.
The Reds are now unbeaten in their last 8 away games versus London sides.
Captain's commendation
Van Dijk praises Nunez's contribution to Liverpool's victory
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk praised Nunez for his important contribution to the victory over Brentford.
He praised Nunez's energy and hard work since arriving at the club.
"Darwin since the day he came in he brings a lot of energy," said van Dijk after the match.
He also stressed on the need for everyone to be at their best as they continue their chase for Premier League glory.
Missed chances
Brentford's missed opportunities in Liverpool clash
Brentford started brightly with Bryan Mbeumo setting up Mads Roerslev for a possible goal in the fifth minute, but Mikkel Damsgaard failed to seize the opportunity.
Despite a few attempts from Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, Brentford failed to breach Liverpool's defense.
The Reds's goalkeeper Alisson Becker successfully denied their efforts, keeping a clean sheet for his team.