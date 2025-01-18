What's the story

Darwin Nunez was the star for Liverpool in their Premier League match against Brentford, scoring a brace in stoppage time.

The late blitz gave the Reds a 2-0 victory in matchweek 22 and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points.

The Uruguayan striker's performance proved crucial in overcoming a difficult game where Liverpool had missed several opportunities.

