Bukayo Saka is making waves in the Premier League 2024/25 season with Arsenal, scoring 5 goals and assisting 10 in 16 games.

Despite a current setback, his overall performance boasts 186 appearances, 52 goals, and 45 assists.

Saka has been a revelation for the Gunners (Image Source: X/@Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka: Decoding his Premier League 2024/25 stats for Arsenal

By Rajdeep Saha 05:13 pm Dec 25, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is set to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury. The England attacker was forced off during his side's 5-1 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. Notably, the player left Selhurst Park on crutches. The 23-year-old Saka has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists across 24 games in all competitions this season. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Saka has been a revelation for the Gunners and this season the Englishman is on the rise for Mikel Arteta's men. The youngster isn't looking good at the moment and will need to recover, missing several upcoming matches. Saka has been crucial for Arsenal's charge in the Premier League, who are in the title race. We decode Saka's Premier League stats this season.

Saka's crunch Premier League 2024/25 season

In 16 games for the Gunners this season, Saka owns a tally of 5 goals and 10 assists. As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), Saka has clocked 28 shots (exluding blocks) out of which 18 have been on target. He has created 14 chances alongside completing 7 lay-offs and 33 take-ons. He owns a staggering 127 touches in the opposition box.

What's Saka's overall Premier League stats?

Saka has made 186 appearances in the Premier League to date. He has been involved in 52 goals and 45 assists. 11 of his goals have been from the penalty spot. Notably, he has created 61 big chances. He has smashed the woodwork 11 times.

Arsenal are third in the Premier League table

After 17 matchweeks this season, Arsenal are 3rd with 33 points. They trail second-placed Chelsea by two points (35). The Gunners owns nine wins, six draws and two defeats. They have scored 34 goals and conceded a paltry 16.