What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a one-week suspension of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The decision comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after a terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The BCCI announced the decision after consulting key stakeholders, including franchises, broadcasters, sponsors, and fans, who expressed their concerns.