'Nothing greater than nation': BCCI secretary amid IPL 2025 suspension
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a one-week suspension of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The decision comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after a terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The BCCI announced the decision after consulting key stakeholders, including franchises, broadcasters, sponsors, and fans, who expressed their concerns.
Solidarity statement
BCCI stands with the nation
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board stands firmly with the nation and its armed forces.
"At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, Armed Forces, and people of our country," he said.
The BCCI praised the bravery and selfless service of armed forces under Operation Sindoor.
National priority
BCCI emphasizes national interest over cricket
The BCCI stressed that while cricket is a national passion, nothing is bigger than the nation's sovereignty, integrity, and security.
"The BCCI remains firmly committed to support all efforts that safeguard India and will always align its decisions in the best interest of the nation," said Saikia.
This statement highlights the board's commitment to put national interests above everything, even during mega sporting events like IPL.
Match cancelation
IPL 2025's 59th match canceled amid tensions
Notably, the decision to suspend the IPL for a week comes after its 58th game was canceled on May 8 in Dharamsala amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
Players and fans were evacuated from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium by security officials, and a special train was arranged to transport players and support staff members from Dharamsala to Delhi as the airport in Dharamsala was shut.
Acknowledgment
BCCI thanks stakeholders for their support
The BCCI thanked Jiostar, the league's official broadcaster, and other stakeholders for their understanding and unwavering support.
"The Board is also grateful to Title sponsor TATA and all associate partners and stakeholders for coming forward with their unequivocal support for this decision and for putting national interest above all other considerations," the board said in a statement.
This acknowledgment highlights the collective effort made by various parties in response to the current situation.