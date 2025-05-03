Tensions rise over Bangladesh ex-officer's provocative remark on Northeast
What's the story
Former Bangladesh Rifles head Major General ALM Fazlur Rahman (retd) has advised his government to occupy India's northeastern states in case of a war between India and Pakistan.
His comments come amid soaring tensions over the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 on April 22.
The attack has further soured ties with Pakistan, a host of terrorism directed at India, especially Jammu and Kashmir.
Official response
Official dismisses Rahman's statement as personal opinion
Shafiqul Alam, press adviser to Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the Bangladesh government, has dismissed Rahman's comment as his personal opinion.
Alam said these remarks don't represent the views of the government.
The Indian government is yet to respond to this statement.
This comes after Yunus's controversial "chicken's neck" comment drew backlash from leaders in India's northeastern region.
Ongoing investigation
Rahman is currently investigating the 2009 Pilkhana massacre
Rahman is currently heading an investigation into the 2009 Pilkhana massacre in which 74 people were killed during a mutiny at the Bangladesh Rifles headquarters.
He has been branded an anti-India voice in his country.
His social media comments hinted Bangladesh should seek China's advice on a joint military strategy on this possible conflict.
However, Bangladesh's foreign ministry immediately distanced itself from his comments.
Official disassociation
Bangladesh's foreign ministry distances itself from Rahman's remarks
Bangladesh's foreign ministry released a statement clarifying that Rahman's remarks don't represent the government's position or policies.
It said the government neither endorses nor supports such rhetoric in any form.
This comes amid a string of provocative statements made by senior officials appointed by Yunus since the Pahalgam terror attack.
Diplomatic tensions
Yunus's invitation to China to expand in India's northeast region
Yunus had earlier invited China to expand in India's northeast, calling Bangladesh the "Guardian of the Ocean."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a stern talk with Yunus over his statement during their meeting at the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok earlier this year.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also hit back, saying, "Cooperation is not about cherry-picking."