IMD forecasts rain in Odisha, WB; yellow alert for Delhi
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall in several parts of India over the next few days.
According to a weather bulletin, maximum temperatures in northwest India will decrease in the next 24 hours.
A yellow alert has also been issued for Delhi and adjoining areas today. The IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in these regions.
Eastern forecast
Rainfall expected in eastern states
The IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning strikes in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
Gusty wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50km/h, gusting to 60km/h.
This weather pattern is expected to continue until May 3.
The forecast also includes similar conditions for MP and Chhattisgarh, as well as parts of Maharashtra, including the Vidarbha region, till May 5.
Severe weather
Thundersqualls and hailstorms expected
The IMD has warned of thundersqualls in isolated places over west Madhya Pradesh on 5 and 6 May, and east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha on 3 May.
Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand are also likely to be hit by thundersqualls today.
Isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Sikkim, Odisha, as well as Chhattisgarh today.
Heavy rainfall has been forecast for Odisha today and tomorrow.
Yellow alert
Yellow alert issued for Delhi-NCR
After heavy rains and severe thunderstorms on Friday, the IMD has declared a yellow alert for Delhi.
Thunderstorms and rains with lightning are likely in Delhi today.
Parts of the region will also see cloudy skies, very light to light rains and strong surface winds of up to 40km/h.
Regional forecast
West and northwest regions to witness rainfall
IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-60km/h) over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during May 3-6.
An isolated hailstorm has also been predicted in Himachal Pradesh today.
Thundersquall winds (50-60km/h) are likely over Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir on May 4.
Weather predictions
Duststorm and rainfall forecasted in Punjab, Haryana
IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong wind speeds of 40-60km/h for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during May 3-6.
Thundersquall is also very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan on May 4. Duststorm is very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan during May 3-5.
IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning strikes in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada during May 3-8.
Southern forecast
Southern states bracing for thunderstorms
IMD has forecast isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and strong wind speeds of 30-40km/h gusting to 50km/h over Karnataka, coastal AP, Yanam, Telangana, and Rayalaseema.
The weather agency has predicted an isolated hailstorm over the north interior of Karnataka on 5 and 6 May.
A thundersquall with wind speed reaching 50-60km/h is likely over south interior Karnataka today and over north interior Karnataka on 5 and 6.
Northeastern forecast
Northeast India to experience thunderstorms
The IMD has forecasted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in northeast India over the next week.
Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 5-7, and Arunachal Pradesh on May 5 and 6.
The weather agency has also predicted strong winds up to 50km/h in these parts.