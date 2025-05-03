Madhya Pradesh MLA saves man from masked assailants, brandishes gun
What's the story
Ambrish Sharma, a Madhya Pradesh Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), recently stopped an assault in Bhind district's Lahar.
The MLA was passing by when he saw a group of masked men surrounding and threatening a young man.
The victim, Yuvraj Singh Rajawat, was on his way to Bhind city with his family when he was attacked by the assailants near Rawatpura Sani Mod.
Heroic act
MLA intervenes, brandishes weapon to scare off assailants
Sharma, seeing the attack, asked his driver to halt and got out of his car.
He faced the masked men who were armed with sticks and lathis and had dragged Rajawat from his car after stopping it forcibly.
The MLA pointed a gun at them, which made the attackers reverse and run away in their car.
The video of the incident has gone viral.
Clarification
Sharma clarifies weapon possession, addresses law and order concerns
"That was my rifle, I often travel with it," Sharma told The Indian Express.
Talking about law and order in his constituency, he said there are no issues now. Crime incidents were common because of its proximity to UP, but the situation has improved drastically, he added.
Police said the masked men were after Rajawat for an alleged debt. Earlier, too, in January 2025, they had tried to abduct him.