What's the story

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma announced his immediate retirement from Test cricket.

The announcement comes over a month before India's five-Test series against England kicks off on June 20.

In a heartfelt social media post, Rohit thanked everyone for the support he has received throughout his career in whites.

Notably, Rohit, who will continue to lead India in ODIs, performed poorly in his last three Test series for India.

Now with Rohit retiring, the England series becomes vital for Virat Kohli.

We decode their Test stats.