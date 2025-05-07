Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli in Test cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma announced his immediate retirement from Test cricket.
The announcement comes over a month before India's five-Test series against England kicks off on June 20.
In a heartfelt social media post, Rohit thanked everyone for the support he has received throughout his career in whites.
Notably, Rohit, who will continue to lead India in ODIs, performed poorly in his last three Test series for India.
Now with Rohit retiring, the England series becomes vital for Virat Kohli.
We decode their Test stats.
Performance
Rohit and Kohli's stats in India's last three Test series
In the two-match Test series versus Bangladesh at home last year, Rohit suffered, scoring 42 runs from 4 innings at 10.50. Meanwhile, Kohli managed 99 runs at 33.
In the 3-Test series against New Zealand at home next, Rohit scored 91 runs from six innings at 15.16. He hit one fifty. Kohli managed 93 runs in that series at 15.50.
In India's tour of Australia next, Rohit played three matches, scoring 31 runs at 6.20. Kohli managed 190 runs from 5 matches (9 innings) at 23.75 (100s: 1).
Since 2021
Rohit and Kohli for India in Tests since 2021
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit scored 2,160 runs from 35 Test matches at 36 since 2021. In addition to 8 tons, he bagged 36 fifties.
In the same period, India's talisman Kohli amassed 1,912 runs from 36 Tests (63 innings) at 31.86.
He slammed three tons and 8 fifties.
Rohit stats
A look at Rohit's batting numbers in Tests
In 67 Test matches for India, Rohit slammed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57. In addition to 12 Test tons, he smashed 18 fifties with the best score of 212.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit scored 2,535 runs at home, averaging 51.73 (100:s 10, 50s: 8).
In 31 away Tests (home of opposition), Rohit scored 1,644 runs at 31.01 (100s: 2, 50s: 10).
He smashed 122 runs at neutral venues.
Kohli stats
A look at Kohli's batting numbers in Tests
Kohli has featured in 123 Test matches for India to date, scoring 9,230 runs at 46.85. He has 30 tons and 31 fifties under his belt.
In 55 home Test matches, Kohli owns 4,336 runs at 55.58. He has 14 tons and 13 fifties under his belt.
In 66 away matches, Kohli has bagged 4,774 runs at 41.51 with 16 tons and 18 fifties.
Lastly, in two neutral venue matches, he has bagged 120 runs at 30.
Captaincy
A look at the duo's captaincy stats in full
Rohit captained India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and three. He has a win percentage of 50.
Rohit scored 1,254 runs as captain at 30.58. He hit 4 tons and 4 fifties. He led India from 2022-24.
Kohli led India in 68 Tests - the most by an Indian skipper. He owns 40 wins, 17 defeats and 11 draws as skipper. His win percentage is 58.82.
Kohli scored 5,864 runs as Team India captain. He averaged 54.80 with 20 tons and 18 fifties. He led from 2014-2022.
England series
England series could decide Kohli's future in whites
With Rohit's retirement and before this R Ashwin calling it quits during the tour of Australia, India are entering a transition phase.
Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja remain the next set of senior players in the side. Both are aged 36-plus.
The upcoming 5-match England series is a massive one for Kohli, who has not fired for India since 2021.
A poor performance in England could then make things interesting as Kohli could be the next Indian cricketer to retire.