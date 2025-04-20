IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma sets records with 76* against CSK
What's the story
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in Match 38 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season at the Wankhede Stadium.
Substantial knocks from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav helped the hosts chase down 177.
While SKY launched his counter-attack in middle overs, it was Rohit's blistering start that laid the foundation for this win.
He slammed his first half-century of the ongoing IPL season.
Chase
How MI's chase panned out
MI's run-chase was rather one-sided. Openers Rohit and Ryan Rickelton added 63 runs to bolster their run-rate.
Both Rickelton and Rohit hammered the CSK bowlers with fours and sixes.
Suryakumar later joined Rohit in the counter-attack. The duo attacked both pacers and spinners alike, powering MI in middle overs.
Rohit and Suryakumar added a century-plus stand as MI won in 15.4 overs.
Knock
Rohit slams his first fifty of IPL 2025
Rohit showed terrific application right from the start. He attacked Khaleel Ahmed and Jamie Overton, making the most of fielding restrictions.
The former MI skipper continued his onslaught despite losing his opening partner Rickelton.
Rohit played second fiddle thereafter, with Suryakumar playing the big shots.
He returned unbeaten on a 45-ball 76 (4 fours and 6 sixes), recording his first half-century of the season.
Runs
Second-highest run-scorer in IPL
During his knock, Rohit unlocked a massive achievement in the IPL.
He is now the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, only behind Virat Kohli (8,326). The Indian batter overtook Shikhar Dhawan (6,769) on this elite list.
In 222 IPL matches, Rohit has racked up 6,769 runs at an average of 35.25. The tally includes two tons and 44 half-centuries.
Information
Rohit bounces back with fifty
Rohit finally made a statement with a match-winning half-century. Before this match, the former MI skipper scored 0, 8, 13, 17, 18, and 26 in the tournament. Rohit now owns 158 runs at a strike-rate of 154.90 in IPL 2025.
Information
Over 500 runs at Wankhede Stadium
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has surpassed 500 IPL runs at the Wankhede Stadium. He has racked up 522 runs at a strike-rate of 145.40 on this iconic ground. He owns an average of 58.00.
Information
Other notable records for Rohit
As per Cricbuzz, Rohit struck the joint-most sixes hit by him in an IPL innings. Notably, the former skipper has now been involved in three out of four 100-plus stands for MI against CSK in the IPL.