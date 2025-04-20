What's the story

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in Match 38 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season at the Wankhede Stadium.

Substantial knocks from Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav helped the hosts chase down 177.

While SKY launched his counter-attack in middle overs, it was Rohit's blistering start that laid the foundation for this win.

He slammed his first half-century of the ongoing IPL season.