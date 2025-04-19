What's the story

Gujarat Titans chased down the 204-run target against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The talismanic Jos Buttler (97*) starred for the Titans though he missed out on a ton. Sherfane Rutherford also played a fine cameo.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals were powered by several cameos. Prasidh Krishna was GT's star with the ball.

