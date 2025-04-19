IPL 2025: Buttler helps GT chase down 204 vs DC
What's the story
Gujarat Titans chased down the 204-run target against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The talismanic Jos Buttler (97*) starred for the Titans though he missed out on a ton. Sherfane Rutherford also played a fine cameo.
Earlier in the day, the Capitals were powered by several cameos. Prasidh Krishna was GT's star with the ball.
Here are the key stats.
DC' innings
Key partnerships powered DC innings
Though none of the DC batters could touch the 40-run mark, several fiery cameos meant the team finished at 203/8.
KL Rahul (28) and Karun Nair (31) made notable contributions in the first half of the innings.
A crucial 53-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs (31) and Axar Patel (39) then powered the team.
In the final overs, Ashutosh Sharma (37 off 19 balls) became the main boundary hitter for DC.
Prasidh Krishna removed four batters.
GT's innings
Here's how GT's chase pan out
DC got a bonus wicket early on as GT skipper Shubman Gill (7) was run out.
Sai Sudharsan (36) and Jos Buttler then powered the run chase with a 60-run stand before Kuldeep Yadav broke the partnership.
Buttler found another potent partner in impact-sub Sherfane Rutherford (43) as the duo was involved in a 119-run stand that virtually knocked DC out.
The Titans eventually prevailed in the final over as Buttler remained stranded at 97*.
Rahul
Fastest Indian to complete 200 IPL sixes
With his only maximum in the game, Rahul became the fastest Indian to complete 200 IPL sixes, having taken just 129 innings.
Notably, he made 28 off 14 balls (4 fours, 1 six).
Playing his 138th IPL match, Rahul has raced to 4,949 runs at an average of 45.82. His strike rate is 135.70.
He has scored 39 fifties and four centuries in the league.
This season, he has mustered 266 runs at 53.20.
Krishna
Prasidh Krishna bags Purple Cap
Krishna finished his stellar spell with 4/41 from four overs.
The pacer has now raced to 14 scalps at 14.75 this season from seven matches. His economy rate is an impressive 7.44.
Overall, he now owns 95 scalps from 89 T20 matches at an economy of 8.51.
Notably, 63 of his T20 scalps have come in the IPL from 58 matches at 30.22.
His ER reads 8.74 as this was his second four-fer.
Buttler
Buttler misses out on Kohli's record
Buttler's unbeaten 97 runs off just 54 balls was laced with 11 fours and four sixes.
He missed out on his eighth IPL hundred. He would have equaled Virat Kohli's record for the most IPL tons.
Meanwhile, in IPL 2025, the star batter has raced to 315 runs from seven games at 63 (SR: 164.06). This was his third fifty this season.
Notably, his 119-run stand with Rutherford was the maiden century partnership by a GT pair versus DC.
Information
Over 500 runs vs DC
Against DC, Buttler has raced to 510 runs from 14 matches at 42.50. His strike rate is 161.90 as this was his fourth 50-plus score against them (100: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has overall racked up 3,897 runs from 114 IPL games at an average of 39.36.
Information
87th T20 fifty for Buttler
Buttler smashed his 87th T20 fifty. He also owns 8 tons. Buttler has raced to 12,428 runs from 441 T20 matches (416 innings) at 35.30. He has struck at 145.57.
Information
Updates in points table
This victory marks GT's fifth win of the season from seven games. They are now the table toppers with an NRR of +0.984. Meanwhile, DC also own five wins across seven matches. As their NRR is +0.589, they hold the second place.
Feat
Highest run chase for GT
This was the first occasion of GT accomplishing a 200-plus target in IPL.
Highest successful run-chases for GT:
204 vs DC, Ahmedabad, 2025.
198 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2023.
197 vs RR, Jaipur, 2024.
Meanwhile, this is also the first occasion of DC failing to a defend a total in excess of 190.
Sudharsan
Sudharsan gets the Orange Cap
Gujarat Titans's Sai Sudharsan displaced Nicholas Pooran as the leading run-getter of IPL 2025.
Across seven matches this season, Sudharsan has raced to 368 runs at 52.14.
The tally includes four fifties with the best score of 82. Often criticized for lacking intent, the southpaw owns a strike rate of 153.36 this season (36 fours and 14 sixes).
He made 36 off 21 balls in the aforementioned match.
GT
Brilliant cameo from Rutherford
Rutherford was GT's 'Impact Player' as GT were 74/2 when he arrived.
The southpaw played some brilliant shots early on to keep the required run rate under control.
He later took the backseat as Buttler found boundaries for fun.
Rutherford eventually fell to Mukesh Kumar in the penultimate over.
He made 43 off 34 balls, smashing three maximums and a four. In IPL 2025, he has raced to 201 runs at a strike rate of 155.81 (Average: 40.20).
Information
Kuldeep races to 99 IPL scalps
With his only wicket in the game, Kuldeep has raced to 99 wickets across 91 IPL games. He finished with 1/30 from four overs. In IPL 2025, he has taken 12 wickets from seven matches. Kuldeep averages a neat 14.58, and his economy rate is a sensational 6.25.
Ashutosh
Fine cameo from Ashutosh
Ashutosh Sharma played a brilliant cameo, slamming 37 off 19 balls (2 fours, 3 sixes). In IPL 2025, he has completed 136 runs from five innings at 45.33. The tally includes a strike rate of 178.94. Overall, he now owns 325 IPL runs at a strike rate of 171.95 (50s: 2).